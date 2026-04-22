Chelsea have sacked Liam Rosenior and named their new manager, though he’ll only be in the position until the end of the season.

After almost a full day of crunch meetings, Chelsea’s decision-makers decided enough was enough and fired Rosenior on Wednesday evening.

The 41-year-old had overseen five consecutive league defeats without his side scoring a single goal. Our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed the Blues feared Rosenior had lost the dressing room and the rift between the manager and players was irreparable.

Accordingly, and with an FA Cup semi-final clash up next on Sunday, Chelsea have sacked Rosenior and named Calum McFarlane as their interim manager.

The 40-year-old had been serving as manager of Chelsea’s Under-21s, and will remain in the position until the end of the season.

Chelsea sack Rosenior; McFarlane takes charge

A club statement read: “Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Liam Rosenior.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, we would like to place on record our gratitude to Liam and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

“Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season.

“This has not been a decision the Club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season. Everyone at Chelsea FC wishes Liam every success in the future.

“Calum McFarlane will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach until the end of the season with support from existing Club backroom staff, as we strive to achieve European qualification and progress in the FA Cup.

“As the Club works to bring stability to the Head Coach position, we will undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment.”

Regarding who’ll fill the managerial hotseat from the summer onwards, numerous sources have confirmed Chelsea are targeting a more experienced manager after the Rosenior project dramatically failed.

According to The Independent, the Blues don’t yet have one specific candidate in mind, which is perhaps why they’ve announced McFarlane will see out the season.

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