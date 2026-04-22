It’s looking increasingly likely Liam Rosenior will be sacked by Chelsea and two reports have shed light on the real reason why, as well as BlueCo’s next manager plans.

In an ideal world, Chelsea owners BlueCo would stick by Rosenior for the long haul. The Blues’ hierarchy would much rather judge Rosenior over years and not just months.

However, football is a results-driven business and over the past month or so, Chelsea are statistically the worst team in the Premier League.

They’ve lost five in a row on the domestic scene without scoring a single goal. The end result is Champions League qualification now looks beyond a club with the world’s most expensive squad, and who are already struggling to meet PSR requirements.

Accordingly, five prominent journalists provided damning updates on Rosenior’s situation on Wednesday afternoon.

Chelsea chiefs have bunkered down and held multiple long meetings throughout the day. The common consensus among the reporters is it’s now a matter of when and not if Rosenior is sacked, and he might not even make it to Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Leeds United.

One of those reporters weighing in on the developing story was Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail.

And in Keegan’s update, the reporter explained the real reason why Chelsea believe it’s not worked out for Rosenior.

Why Liam Rosenior has failed

A lack of effort amongst the players is NOT the culprit, with Keegan instead revealing the belief at Stamford Bridge and among sections of the players is Rosenior’s management style and instructions are impossible to comprehend.

The Mail man wrote: ‘Sections of Chelsea’s dressing room have been left confused by Liam Rosenior’s instructions and are losing faith in their manager.

‘Sources have disclosed that a growing group of players claim they do not understand what their under pressure boss is asking them to do, with the issue exacerbated by a tendency to change plans during matches.’

He added: ‘Ssources claim there is no issue with attitude and that the real problem lies in a breakdown in communication between the manager and the players.’

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BlueCo caught short with next Chelsea manager plans

The Telegraph’s Matt Law insisted Chelsea are ‘ready to replace’ Rosenior right now and will prioritise a proven manager with plenty of top level experience.

But while that news will be greeted warmly by many Chelsea fans, they won’t be so glad to read what The Independent’s Miguel Delaney stated on the situation.

Per the reporter, Chelsea don’t actually have a candidate in mind if they do sack Rosenior. In other words, BlueCo have been caught napping and they’re failed to put contingency plans in place.

Delaney wrote on X: ‘No replacement lined up yet if they do ultimately sack him.’

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