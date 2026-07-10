According to reports, Chelsea are trying to steal Arsenal target Morten Hjulmand from under Atletico Madrid’s nose, having made a ‘higher offer’.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea have been active in this summer’s transfer window, with new manager Xabi Alonso and other club chiefs rebuilding their squad after a poor 2025/26 campaign.

The Blues, having invested over £100m on additions, are third in the ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, with Geovany Quenda and Marco Palestra arguably their most notable signings to date.

But Alonso’s side will not stop there and could sign at least one midfielder after striking a deal with Manchester United to let Andrey Santos move to Old Trafford for around £50m.

And it has emerged that Chelsea have made a late play to land Sporting Lisbon standout Hjulmand, who has recently been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal as they are ‘very active’ in the race to sign him.

However, after ‘agreeing’ a deal to sign Hjulmand for 40 million euros (£34m), Atletico Madrid currently look to be the centre-midfielder’s most likely destination.

Still, a late twist is possible because Spanish outlet Cadena Ser are reporting that Chelsea have swooped with a ‘higher offer’ with a ‘better contract’ to hijack Atletico’s move for Hjulmand.

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Likely Hjulmand transfer decision revealed

This may make it seem that Chelsea are now more likely to sign Hjulmand, but the report also states that he has ‘given his word’ to Atletico Madrid about joining them and has decided to ‘give up a significant portion of the money he could earn in England to wear the red and white jersey’.

Chelsea will have to re-enter the market for another midfielder if/when Enzo Fernandes leaves amid interest from Real Madrid, but club legend Marcel Desailly does think the World Cup winner is suited to the Spanish giants.

Desailly told sportscasting,com: “I don’t think Enzo Fernandez is the right fit for Real Madrid.

“He’s a great player, but after the experience he has had at Chelsea, I don’t see how he is capable of adapting – I can’t see him doing the work of a number 4 or a number 6 in club football, and that is what he should be doing, because in my opinion, that is his best role.”

He continued: “So Fernández has to accept dropping deeper. Yes, he has very good potential, but only if he adapts psychologically to the defensive load and uses his talent there, not as an attacking asset.”

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