Julian Alvarez has made it clear he wants to leave Atletico Madrid this summer, but while Barcelona remain his preferred destination, TEAMtalk can reveal Arsenal are continuing talks over a potential deal for the Argentina international.

Sources state that Atletico have also made enquiries about Viktor Gyokeres and Ethan Nwaneri in recent weeks as discussions between the clubs continue.

Arsenal have made it clear to Atletico that they would love to bring Alvarez to north London and have already put together a package for the Argentina international. However, sources have indicated that proposal is currently worth less than an offer submitted from elsewhere.

Despite that, Atletico’s preference is to sell Alvarez to either Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain should he leave this summer.

That stance was reinforced after Alvarez publicly acknowledged that a transfer is the best outcome for all parties following Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Austria at the World Cup finals.

“I spoke with the people at Atletico I needed to speak with, and the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream,” Alvarez said.

“It’s not the time to talk about this, but I also can’t hide it. I try to be an honest person.”

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Arsenal given fresh hope of blockbuster Alvarez deal

Barcelona remain Alvarez’s preferred destination, with that message having already been communicated to Arsenal and PSG earlier in the transfer window.

However, TEAMtalk understands that if a move to Barcelona fails to materialise, Alvarez would be open to joining either Arsenal or PSG. That decision provides encouragement to both clubs as they continue to monitor the situation closely.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Atletico have informed Arsenal they would be willing to consider taking one or even two players as part of a deal for Alvarez.

As previously revealed, Arsenal have already floated several options, including Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard.

While Atletico are weighing up those possibilities, the Spanish club have also used recent discussions to ask questions about both Gyokeres and highly-rated youngster Nwaneri.

The enquiry regarding Gyokeres presents a particularly intriguing dilemma for Arsenal.

Arteta facing Gyokeres, Alvarez dilemma

Both manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are huge admirers of Gyokeres and invested significant effort in bringing him to the club.

Internally, there is a strong belief that the Swedish international can reach an even higher level during the upcoming campaign.

Whether Arsenal would be prepared to sacrifice a player they regard as a cornerstone of their future plans in order to secure Alvarez remains a theoretical discussion at this stage, but it is one that has been raised during ongoing talks.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal’s interest in Alvarez is separate from their continued search for a new left-sided attacker.

The Gunners remain determined to strengthen in that area and Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers is currently the club’s primary focus for the role.

As things stand, Arsenal are actively pursuing both objectives simultaneously, with Alvarez viewed as a marquee addition capable of elevating Arteta’s attacking options, whilst bolstering their left-sided options remains another key priority before the transfer window closes.

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