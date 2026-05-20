Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has told the club’s owners, BlueCo, to sign his Argentina international team-mate Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, according to a reliable journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals Spurs’ stance on selling their captain.

Fernandez has been at Chelsea since 2023 and has established himself as one of the best players at the London club.

The Argentina international midfielder is 25 now and is a senior figure at Chelsea, who will have former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as their manager from July 1.

The future of Fernandez at Chelsea is far from certain, with top clubs in England interested in signing him in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in a 2026 summer deal for Fernandez.

Sources have told us that Barcelona have also taken a shine to the former Benfica star, who won the 2022 World Cup and the Copa America in 2024 with Argentina.

It has now emerged that Fernandez has held talks with Chelsea owners, BlueCo, over his future.

According to reliable Chelsea FC journalist Simon Phillips, during his talks, Fernandez has told Chelsea to sign his Argentina international team-mate Cristian Romero from Tottenham.

Phillips on his Substack: “Our sources heard that Fernandez recently had new conversations with the club over a new contract, but nothing was agreed at this point.

“In these conversations, Fernandez told the club to sign Cristian Romero from Tottenham and wants to see more top players come in.”

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Tottenham Hotspur stance on Cristian Romero future – sources

Romero signed a new contract with Tottenham only last summer, but TEAMtalk understands that the north London club are willing to sell him at the end of the season.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on February 4 that Tottenham will demand a record fee for Romero should they not get relegated to the Championship.

Sources have told us that Tottenham will look for £70-£80 million (up to €92.7m, $109.5m) for Romero.

That would make the defender the most expensive Argentine defender in history.

Lisandro Martinez currently holds that status following his £57million (€66m, $78m) switch to Manchester United from Ajax in 2022.

We understand that Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are currently exploring a potential move for Romero, with one of the pair seen as a leading contender.

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