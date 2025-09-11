The Football Association have announced that 74 charges have been made against Chelsea over agent regulations and third-party investment in players.

The charges relate to activity between 2009 and 2022, when Chelsea were owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. The FA are particularly concerned by what happened in the 2010-11 and 2015-16 seasons.

Chelsea have until Friday, September 19 to respond to the charges.

The full statement reads: ‘The Football Association has today charged Chelsea FC with breaches of Regulations J1 and C2 of The FA Football Agents Regulations, Regulations A2 and A3 of The FA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries, and Regulations A1 and B3 of The FA Third Party Investment in Players Regulations.

‘In total, 74 charges have been brought against Chelsea FC. The conduct that is the subject of the charges ranges from 2009 to 2022 and primarily relates to events which occurred between the 2010-11 to 2015-16 playing seasons.

‘Chelsea FC has until 19 September 2025 to respond.’

According to the Daily Mirror, Chelsea could be at risk of a fine, points deduction or transfer ban.

That is despite Chelsea self-reporting the financial irregularities. The issues were first found when a Todd Boehly-led consortium bought the club from Abramovich in May 2022 and did their due diligence on the club’s prior finances.

Chelsea quickly informed the FA about what they discovered but could now be hit with a penalty as a result.

Chelsea have responded with the following statement: ‘Chelsea FC is pleased to confirm that its engagement with The FA concerning matters that were self-reported by the club is now reaching a conclusion.

‘The Club’s ownership group completed its purchase of the club on 30 May 2022. During a thorough due diligence process prior to completion of the purchase, the ownership group became aware of potentially incomplete financial reporting concerning historical transactions and other potential breaches of FA rules.

‘Immediately upon the completion of the purchase, the Club self-reported these matters to all relevant regulators, including The FA.

‘The Club has demonstrated unprecedented transparency during this process, including by giving comprehensive access to the Club’s files and historical data. We will continue working collaboratively with The FA to conclude this matter as swiftly as possible.

‘We wish to place on record our gratitude to The FA for their engagement with the Club on this complex case, the focus of which has been on matters that took place over a decade ago.’

