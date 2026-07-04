Fabrizio Romano reveals Chelsea reaction to ‘very strong’ Sunderland ‘message’ about Granit Xhaka transfer

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is still keen on a reunion with Granit Xhaka at Stamford Bridge, despite Sunderland insisting that the midfielder will not leave this summer.

It first emerged on June 27 that Chelsea were trying to get a deal done for Xhaka, who was one of the best players for Sunderland last season.

Chelsea, who have appointed former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso as their new manager, subsequently had a bid of £8million for the former Arsenal midfielder rejected.

There had been suggestions that Chelsea would come back with a second and improved offer for Xhaka.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Sunderland have made it clear that they will not sell Xhaka this summer.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Sunderland have held direct talks with Xhaka and have underlined his importance to their project.

Sources have told us that Xhaka understands Sunderland’s position and will not try to force a move through.

We understand that Xhaka is appreciative of Chelsea’s interest and of the chance to work with Alonso again.

Xhaka played under Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen and won the Bundesliga title together in the 2023/24 campaign.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now brought an update on the situation.

The Italian journalist has said that even though Sunderland are insistent on keeping Xhaka, Chelsea have not given up on getting a deal done for the 33-year-old midfielder, who is starring for Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup.

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‘Chelsea are yet to give up’ on signing Granit Xhaka

Romano said about Chelsea, Sunderland and Xhaka on his YouTube channel: “The feeling about Sunderland and the clear message coming from Sunderland is that Granit Xhaka is not for sale and that he’s going to end up staying at the club this summer.

“This is what Sunderland are saying in a very clear way.

“They have always been convinced over the recent days that despite the Chelsea attack, Chelsea bid and all the rest, Xhaka was going to stay at the club and continue to play European football.

“And this is the message from Sunderland. Very strong.

“At the moment, as of now, while I am recording this video, Chelsea are yet to give up.

“Chelsea are yet to accept this.

“So, Chelsea still believe that they have a chance to sign Granit Xhaka this summer.

“Then we have to see because at the moment, Sunderland are very strong on their position.

“We have to see what’s going to happen next, but at the moment, the situation Is this.

“Sunderland consider the story over and they don’t want Granit Xhaka to go.

“On the other side, Chelsea still keep doors open to this possibility.

“So, let’s wait and see what happens there.”

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