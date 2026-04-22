Serious discontent is brewing at Chelsea over the recent results under Liam Rosenior, according to well-placed TEAMtalk sources at the club, and a loss to Leeds United on Sunday in the FA Cup semi-final could be disastrous for the head coach.

Chelsea have endured a dismal run in the Premier League, losing all five of their last games and slipping out of the running for Champions League football, where they now sit seventh and seven points adrift of Liverpool in fifth, having also crucially played a game more.

Alarmingly, they have failed to score a single goal during that barren five-game losing streak – a first for the club since 1912 – and a statistic that has heightened concerns about their attacking threat and overall direction.

Despite the worrying form, the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge is in no hurry to make knee-jerk changes, as my colleague, Graeme Bailey, reported this morning.

Rosenior, appointed in January on a six and a half year contract, is being afforded time to address the issues and turn around the team’s fortunes. Club insiders stress that patience remains the watchword in the short term.

Not only that, Chelsea would have to pay around £20million to sack him right now.

However, we can reveal that their stance could shift dramatically this weekend. Should results show no sign of improvement and Chelsea crash out of the FA Cup, the board will move to explore alternatives in earnest.

The Blues face a Leeds side currently buzzing with confidence, and who are on a run of just four losses in their last 24 games.

While Chelsea remain favourites to win at Wembley and book a place in the FA Cup final against either Manchester City or Southampton, a failure to get past Daniel Farke’s side could have catastrophic consequences for Rosenior.

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Chelsea preparing for life without Rosenior

I am told that any search for a successor will deliberately avoid managers currently in charge of national teams preparing for the 2026 World Cup, despite intermediaries working on behalf of Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann making contact with the club.

Should Rosenior fail to turn things around, Chelsea are determined to have a new head coach in place for the summer, allowing time for proper integration ahead of the next campaign and the transfer window.

Sources also emphasise that the club is acutely aware of the vibrant managerial market at present, which is rich with high-calibre options.

There is genuine concern that further hesitation could see top coaches targeted and secured by rival clubs, leaving Chelsea at a disadvantage. There is also a growing understanding that a more experienced manager may be needed.

The situation highlights the intense expectations at one of English football’s biggest institutions. Rosenior arrived with a reputation for progressive coaching after his success at Strasbourg, yet the lack of goals and points has tested even the most measured supporters.

With the season entering a decisive phase and the Champions League places slipping away, the coming days will be crucial in deciding whether the current regime can restore stability or whether change becomes inevitable.

For now, the focus remains on delivering a response on the pitch – starting this weekend and in what is now deemed a much-win clash against Leeds United.

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