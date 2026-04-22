Manchester United have reportedly ‘made contact’ over signing Benfica star Richard Rios, but they face competition from another Premier League club.

The Red Devils are being linked with any and every midfielder under the sun at the moment because they are known to be prioritising a rebuild in the middle of the park this summer.

This is partly because the Red Devils need to sign a long-term replacement for Casemiro, but we have revealed that Manuel Ugarte will also be gone this summer. There is also the lingering possibility of captain Bruno Fernandes being sold to the Saudi Pro League.

Therefore, Man Utd are expected to sign at least two midfielders this summer, with Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba among the most expensive options.

But Michael Carrick’s side are also linked with a host of cheaper alternatives, including Benfica standout Rios.

According to a report from Caught Offside, Man Utd and Fulham have ‘made contact’ over signing Rios, with it noted that a £39m (€45m, $53m) offer for this ‘intriguing’ midfield signing ‘likely to be accepted’.

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Three-way auction revealed as Real Madrid keen on agreement

Realistically, Man Utd are unlikely to be too interested in signing Rios, and they are likely only mentioned alongside Fulham to garner more interest in the story.

But a source for the same outlet has made a feasible claim regarding Man Utd’s overall business this summer. They said: “It’s shaping up for United to make one ‘statement’ signing in midfield, ideally Anderson, whilst also shoring up their squad depth with one more player who’d likely be a bit cheaper.”

One of the aforementioned Premier League players are widely reported to be plausible Man Utd targets, while we have poured cold water on reports of a left-field move for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni.

While there is growing interest from Man Utd and Liverpool for Tchouameni, Real Madrid are currently pushing to silence exit talk by tying the midfielder down to a new long-term contract.

Further afield, Atalanta star Ederson is another midfielder who has been sporadically linked with a switch to Man Utd, who are reportedly making ‘concrete efforts’ to sign him as part of a three-way battle for his services.

But just as the Red Devils face missing out on Ederson, they risk the same outcome with Anderson amid interest from Manchester City.

Still, ex-Man Utd striker Teddy Sheringham has pleaded with his former club to pull off a huge double deal to land two Forest stars this summer.

Sheringham exclusively told TEAMtalk: “I really like Anderson at Nottingham Forest, and I really like Gibbs-White as well. When Tottenham were in for him, I was very excited about that.

“I can understand why Forest wouldn’t let him go because of the calibre of player he is.

“He’s very different to Anderson – he gets forward, he’s got great tenacity, wants to fight people, and the aggression and will-to-win comes out in him. I think he’s a top, top player.”

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