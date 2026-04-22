Arne Slot is working under the firm belief that he will remain Liverpool manager this summer, with sources close to the Dutchman telling TEAMtalk he is already planning ahead with summer transfers and with a growing expectation that the side will push for top honours again next season.

Slot has come under increasing scrutiny in recent months after an incredibly turbulent 2025/26 season. Going into the season as reigning champions and, off the back of a club record £440m (€505m, $600m) investment into new players, hopes were high that Liverpool would at the very least match last season’s efforts and potentially set themselves up for the beginning of a trophy dynasty.

Instead, the Reds will finish the campaign without silverware, with their surrender of the title long since passed and with failure across the other cup competitions not going down well with sections of the fanbase or within the hierarchy.

However, victory over Everton on Sunday at the Hill Dickinson Stadium has put the Reds firmly on track for Champions League qualification, with a top-five finish expected to be enough to secure a return to Europe’s elite competition.

The Reds currently hold a five-point buffer on fifth, and that achievement in securing UCL football once again is understood to be a key factor that could ultimately work in Slot’s favour and preserve his status as Liverpool manager.

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Of course, that does not mean Liverpool have not done their due diligence on potential successors. And like any well-run club, the Reds have kept their eye on the market in case a parting of ways had become the clear option.

But sources state that Liverpool have consistently maintained that no decision had ever been made to remove Slot from his position, despite strong links with former Reds icon Xabi Alonso. The club’s stance remains that a full end-of-season review will determine the direction of travel.

Fenway Sports Group are set to leave that decision in the hands of football chief Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes, who will assess the campaign in full before making any final calls.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool’s performances in the closing weeks of the season will carry significant weight. A positive result in the Merseyside derby against Everton was seen as vital, while further high-profile fixtures – including a trip to Old Trafford to face an in-form Manchester United – will also be closely scrutinised.

Beyond results, the hierarchy are understood to be monitoring player reaction and how the squad continues to respond to Slot’s methods during this critical period.

Despite the uncertainty, Slot himself remains relaxed about the situation.

TEAMtalk understands that those close to the 47-year-old insist he is “more than confident” he will be in charge next season and is already looking ahead to building a squad capable of mounting a serious Premier League title challenge in 2027.

With regards to new additions, Slot and Co are working hard on convincing Yan Diomande to make the move to Anfield as Mohamed Salah’s replacement.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Tuesday that the Anfield hierarchy have said yes to a move and have now set themselves a deadline to reach an agreement for the explosive RB Leipzig teenager.

Another winger linked with a move to Anfield is Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon, though Ally McCoist is adamant a move for him would prove a waste of money.

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