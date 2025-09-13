Chelsea hatch stunning plan to sign world-class France star for FREE

Chelsea are reportedly planning their route to the brilliant free-transfer signing of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, though TEAMtalk can cool speculation over a second deal.

The Blues tried to sign Maignan during the recent summer transfer window. Chelsea entered concrete negotiations with Milan and offered up to £15million to bring the goalkeeper to the Premier League.

However, Milan wanted at least £20m to sell Maignan, who has entered the final year of his contract.

Chelsea felt this price was too high considering Maignan is set to become a free agent in the summer of 2026, and they subsequently walked away from the deal.

With no other suitors willing to match Maignan’s price tag, the France international – viewed as one of the very best keepers in the world – was forced to remain at Milan for another season.

According to an update from TBR, Chelsea view Maignan as an ‘elite’ upgrade on current keeper Robert Sanchez and are planning to return for him in 2026.

They will reopen talks in January, but if that proves unsuccessful, they will engineer a free move next summer.

Should Maignan become a free agent, then Milan will not be able to stand in his way, and the 30-year-old will be able to negotiate a lucrative contract with Chelsea.

Such a transfer would delight Chelsea fans, who have been left surprised that the club’s hierarchy did not sign a replacement for Sanchez over the summer.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has repeatedly had to defend both Sanchez and his backup Filip Jorgensen, with neither of the pair fully convincing.

Sanchez looked much improved during the Club World Cup though and therefore managed to keep his place.

Maignan remains a target but Guehi move unlikely – sources

TBR add that Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Marc Guehi ahead of a move to bring the defender back to Stamford Bridge.

Guehi, like Maignan, has entered the final year of his contract and has no plans to renew with Crystal Palace.

The England international central defender’s next move is still up in the air after a deadline-day switch to Liverpool fell through.

Liverpool had reached an agreement to sign him for £35m, but Palace backed out of the deal at the last minute as they could not find a suitable replacement.

Despite the report naming Guehi as a target for Chelsea, TEAMtalk sources are downplaying the chances of such a transfer.

The England star is more likely to join Liverpool at this stage, having already agreed a five-year contract with the reigning Premier League champions.

Returning to Maignan, TEAMtalk understands Chelsea are not afraid to sign a new centre-back and keeper in January if Maresca is let down by players such as Sanchez, Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah.

