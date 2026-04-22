Marcus Rashford is currently on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd.

According to reports, FC Barcelona have performed a major U-turn on Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford for two clear reasons.

Rashford has spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Spanish giants FC Barcelona, who have the option to sign him permanently for around £26m.

The England international has 12 goals and 13 assists in his 43 appearances for Barcelona, so this £26m fee represents a bargain for the versatile forward.

However, reports in recent months have indicated that Barcelona have doubts over whether to sign Rashford from Man Utd permanently and their ‘interest’ has now ‘cooled’.

This is according to The Athletic, with it claimed that Barcelona feel he has missed a ‘golden opportunity’ to impress while Raphinha is injured, while there is ‘the question of cost’ as they ‘don’t intend to trigger’ his purchase option in its current form.

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Could Rashford return to Manchester United?

While there has been speculation surrounding Rashford’s future at Barcelona, there have also been rumblings over a potential return to Man Utd.

Rashford had no chance of returning while former boss Ruben Amorim was in charge, but a lot has changed at Man Utd this season and a comeback to Old Trafford is not completely out of the question.

Last month, we revealed that Rashford was pulling out all of the stops to join Barcelona permanently and had made two sacrifices, while Man Utd have been intent on him leaving and have pushed to sign a long-term replacement.

But Rashford would arguably have a greater chance of thriving at Man Utd under Carrick and his system than Amorim, so it may be decided that a return can work for all parties.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shed light on Rashford’s situation, insisting Man Utd remain firm on their stance and could open the door to his comeback.

Speaking on his YouTube channel over the weekend, Romano said:“At the moment the request is to go for a different structure. while Man Utd insist on getting the full €30m for Rashford.

“At the moment there’s still no green light, because Man Utd don’t want to negotiate. United say ‘€30m or the player is back here and we decide what to do – sell him, keep him, we will decide what to do’.

“Man Utd want the full money. Barca as of today have an agreement with the player but not Man Utd, so that story is completely open, but it’s not linked with the situation of Brazilian wonderkid Conceicao.”

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