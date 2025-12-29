Chelsea told THREE January signings can save Enzo Maresca’s job amid growing sack calls

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has identified three signings Chelsea need to make ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, in a move that could ultimately keep Enzo Maresca in his job.

The Blues have struggled in the Premier League over the festive period, winning just one of their last six top-flight games to leave them three points off the top four and a whopping 13 behind leaders Arsenal.

While TEAMtalk can reveal that Maresca is under no immediate pressure for his job, with the club’s hierarchy remaining hugely impressed with his methods both on and off the field, there have been some calls from the Chelsea faithful to change the manager during a difficult run of results.

The arrival of the winter window certainly helps when it comes to fixing some problem positions, and Shearer has pinpointed exactly what the Stamford Bridge outfit need to do in January.

“I think they’re lacking a top-class No.9 and a top-class centre-half, I think, as well,” Shearer said on The Rest Is Football podcast.

“I’m not saying that [Joao] Pedro and [Liam] Delap can’t do it, but I think to get to that elite level and challenge for Premier League, then I would say they’d probably need a top class centre-forward and centre-half.’

“Maybe a goalkeeper… I’ve never been convinced with Chelsea that they can win the league.”

Gary Lineker, meanwhile, added: “It’s funny in football – a few weeks ago we were having a conversation about Chelsea saying they had that magnificent tactical performance against Barcelona.

“Now the fans are starting to turn a little bit, I’ve noticed, if you can judge social media on these things.

“They’re struggling. They still haven’t quite worked [who should play] centre-forward.

“I mean, Liam Delap has been injured a lot this season. He’s not really had a run in the side. I don’t think Joao Pedro is really a No.9.”

Chelsea spent a combined £90million on Pedro and Delap over the summer, with the latter missing plenty of game time due to hamstring and shoulder issues in chalking up two goals in 18 games for the club so far.

Pedro has fared better, with the Brazilian notching 10 times in 26 outings for the Blues ahead of the visit of Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

As for the keeper position, Sanchez has kept a respectable 11 clean sheets in his 23 games in all competitions, with nine of those coming in the Premier League.

However, our sources can confirm that Chelsea remain on the hunt for a new No.1 and will make a move if an opportunity presents itself.

