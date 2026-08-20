Chelsea could see the back of three stars in the coming days, with one attacker desperate to go, while a London rival has opened talks for another Blues man.

Xabi Alonso has so far sold four players and loaned out three. The big names to exit are Marc Cucurella and Andrey Santos, and one man seems he’ll be desperate to follow them out.

Liam Delap has been linked with an exit all summer after just two goals in his debut season, and TEAMtalk revealed recently that Everton are in pole position for his signature.

But there are two other sides linked with the £40million-rated striker amid an update on his future.

The Independent states former club Ipswich and Nottingham Forest both want the striker, who’s been stripped of his No.9 shirt – given to prolific striker Joao Pedro – and is training alone.

We can also reveal that Leeds United have entered the race for Delap.

If there’s one Chelsea player who needs to move desperately, Delap is that man.

READ MORE: Sky Sports man reveals Aston Villa want Chelsea star as Ezri Konsa replacement

London rivals in talks for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi

There are a couple of other Blues exits in the works, with Crystal Palace in discussions with Chelsea over a deal for Axel Disasi.

That’s per Sky Sports insider James Savundra (14:30, Thursday, August 20).

Palace need a new centre-back after the Blues prised Lacroix away from them earlier in the summer, and it appears he’s surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, there’s been speculation over the exit of Nicolas Jackson all summer, after he spent last season on loan with Bayern Munich.

He has been a target for Aston Villa, but other moves and the fact that they already have Alejandro Garnacho on loan from Chelsea could make that transfer a tough one to come by.

There are reports that Atletico Madrid are interested in prising the attacker away from Stamford Bridge.

However, there are question marks over whether they’d want to sign him permanently. While Villa would like to, the feasibility of a transfer is a question in itself.

That said, Villa are reported to be the most viable option for Jackson, by the BBC.

TEAMtalk is aware Chelsea are pushing to finalise the future of the striker this week (ending Sunday, August 23), and his price is set at £65million.

There remain links with Villa, especially with Ollie Watkins a target for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal – a club it’s believed he’d be open to joining.