Xabi Alonso SACK ultimatum revealed as Chelsea v Man Utd ‘pressure’ ramps up

Xabi Alonso has been told he’s added “pressure” to Chelsea against Manchester United, with a sack ultimatum handed to him for the Premier League meeting.

Alonso’s Blues were dumped out of the League Cup by Liverpool on Wednesday night. Chelsea went in front through a Morgan Rogers penalty, before Cody Gakpo levelled from the spot minutes later.

The tie itself was settled on spot kicks, with Wesley Fofana missing to send the Blues out.

After the match, Alonso suggested it was of little consequence, with the League Cup the least important competition to him.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Asmir Begovic revealed how that has put pressure on the Premier League meeting with United on Saturday.

He said: “No, I wouldn’t have said that. I think especially as in his pre-match comments he was trying to take everything very seriously.

“To say that post-match won’t sit well with the Chelsea fans, knowing them the way I do. I think he’s got to be a little bit careful with that.

“I think that puts a little bit more pressure as well on the game on the weekend against Manchester United.

“If he gets a result there, things will get a little bit rosier. Definitely not the best thing to do to downplay any competition.”

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Xabi Alonso sent Chelsea sack ultimatum

One fan feels there should be even more pressure on Alonso, telling talkSPORT that a loss to United should see the back of the Spaniard.

“Saturday is doomsday. If we lose to Manchester United – Alonso out,” he said.

“Alonso out. I know a few Sunday League managers and [Malo] Gusto and [Valentin] Barco are Sunday League players at best.”

United themselves are in an awful spot at the moment, 16th in the Premier League and having considered sacking Michael Carrick in what’s been a tumultuous week.

With that said, it would be somewhat embarrassing to lose to them this week. But Alonso has Chelsea fifth in the table and his sacking would be very hasty.