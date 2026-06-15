Real Madrid rejected as superstar ‘signs’ with Man City – Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid have been made to settle for second or potentially even third prize after Fabrizio Romano confirmed their top target has put pen to paper with Manchester City.

Real Madrid aren’t wasting any time this summer, with deals for Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate and Bernardo Silva already finalised.

A key aim of returning boss Jose Mourinho was overhauling a lacklustre defence. After Dumfries and Konate, attention switched to the left-back position.

Their top target was Man City and Croatia superstar, Josko Gvardiol. Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori was also keenly admired.

However, it won’t have escaped you Real Madrid have announced the arrival of Marc Cucurella from Chelsea on Monday.

The Spanish left-back joined in a €60m (€55m plus €5m in add-ons) deal, meaning the Gvardiol and Calafiori moves are dead.

Arsenal never had any intention of selling Calafiori, and according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Gvardiol has now signed a new contract at Man City.

The 24-year-old was obviously aware of Real’s interest, with our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealing he was Los Blancos’ first pick for a new left-back.

If Gvardiol had wanted the move, he wouldn’t have put pen to paper on fresh terms at the Etihad, but that’s exactly what he’s just done.

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Josko Gvardiol rejects Real Madrid, signs new Man City contract

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Joško Gvardiol deal, done and confirmed as he signs new contract at Manchester City.

“Agreement until June 2031 and move to Spain off for this summer. Seen as key player by director [Hugo] Viana and new coach Enzo Maresca.”

Accordingly, Real Madrid were made to settle for second or even third prize depending on whether they preferred Calafiori or Cucurella.

In the end, a whirlwind move for Cucurella was banked, and he might not be the only big name leaving Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu this summer.

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Both Ben Jacobs and now the BBC have claimed Enzo Fernandez could be next to walk that same path.

The Argentine wants out of Chelsea and Real Madrid do have mega money to spend, as evidenced by their €150m bid for Julian Alvarez last week, which was rejected by Atletico Madrid.

Real’s preferred attacking target was actually Michael Olise of Bayern Munich, but the Bavarians won’t sell for any price.

As such, the money could be funnelled towards a blockbuster addition in midfield. Mateus Fernandes and Rodri are coming under consideration along with Chelsea’s Fernandez.

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