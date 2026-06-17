Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Rangers midfielder Nico Raskin has made clear his intention to leave Ibrox this summer in search of the next step in his career – and a move to replace a player poised to join Manchester United now looks the favoured option.

The 25-year-old Belgium international, currently representing his country at the 2026 World Cup in America, is keen to test himself at a higher level after an impressive spell in Glasgow, which has seen him emerge as a standout performer for the Glasgow giants.

Raskin, who has made 145 appearances for Rangers since joining from Standard Liège in January 2023 for £1.5 million, is versatile, energetic and technically gifted, having contributed significantly in central midfield, helping drive the team forward in that time.

His form has not gone unnoticed, with interest mounting across Europe. He has also become a key part of the talented Belgium squad and has had some standout performances for his country.

Italian side Atalanta have made contact with his representatives over the past month and are actively exploring a move. Sources suggest the Bergamo club view Raskin as a strong option to bolster their midfield under new manager Maurizio Sarri, particularly after selling Ederson to Manchester United for £38.4million (€45m, $51m).

Atalanta, though, are one of several clubs monitoring the situation closely and there is emerging and growing interest from within the Premier League…

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Indeed, while Rangers are yet to field any solid enquiries for the 14-cap midfielder’s services, sources insist the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Leeds United, Aston Villa and Brighton have all scouted Raskin over the last 18 months.

European clubs like Porto, Real Betis, and Besiktas have also been watching and made previous enquiries.

Rangers are understood to value him at around £20 million (€23m, $27m) and will look to maximise any fee from his departure.

With his contract running until 2028, the club hold a strong negotiating position, but fans appear resigned to losing one of their key assets and are hopeful the board can secure a substantial sum to fund incoming transfers.

Raskin’s recent substitute appearance for Belgium, where he impressed in a 1-1 draw against Egypt, is likely to further enhance his profile, raise the asking price and could spark additional interest before the window opens properly. While no formal bids have yet materialised, speculation is intensifying and Rangers are expecting offers this summer.

For Rangers, the potential sale represents both a significant loss on the pitch and an opportunity to generate vital funds to help new manager Derek McInnes build his squad. As the summer unfolds, all eyes will be on whether the club can sell for a big profit.

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