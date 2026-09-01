Real Madrid would reportedly be ‘open to offers’ for midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, amid ongoing links with Manchester United.

Last summer, Man Utd decided to go all in on improving their attack, as they spent around £200million on forwards Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko.

Ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, they forked out approximately £150m on midfielders Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Carlos Baleba.

Gary Neville admitted he was pretty stunned that Man Utd hadn’t strengthened their defence this summer, although they did pursue Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall for months – a quest that proved fruitless.

He said over the weekend: “If they could get a centre-back and a full-back before the window closes, that will stop problems that we know we’re going to see.

“I’m not saying they’ve been bad all the time, but you just know full well, in Champions League football, Premier League games, they will have problems, and they will have issues. It’s not being harsh. Everybody knows it. I’m amazed that United haven’t added at the back.”

Indeed, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt have proven to be quite injury-prone, Luke Shaw is getting increasingly exposed as a left-back, and even in their 5-2 win over Ipswich Town, they looked vulnerable defensively.

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One man they have been linked with for weeks is Madrid midfielder Camavinga.

Reports suggested in mid-August that manager Jose Mourinho had ‘doubts’ about the France international and did not plan to use him regularly this season.

After having two small cameo roles in their first two La Liga games, Camavinga played the entire match of their 4-0 win over Malaga at the weekend.

That prompted praise from the Portuguese coach, saying: “I said that there is more than one player at Madrid who can win the Ballon d’Or, but Jude [Bellingham] is right there. Of course, there is one player [Mbappé] who made history at the World Cup.

“But Jude, in midfield, is incredible. Today, a player who isn’t particularly loved had a fantastic game, and that’s Camavinga. And Fede [Valverde], and Bernardo [Silva]… A lot of people are committed. Now Betis away in Seville is coming, which is extremely difficult. It will be a great match.”

Real Madrid entertain offers for Eduardo Camavinga

Despite these positive comments, The Athletic claims Madrid are considering the departures of Camavinga – who is said to be rated at around £43m – or centre-back Raul Asencio.

They state: ‘Real Madrid are conscious that several teams in the Premier League — the league with the most money — have positions to fill, and they have not entirely ruled out a last-minute exit.

‘In this regard, there are some players who are untouchable, but there are also cases where the club would be open to offers, such as midfielder Eduardo Camavinga or centre-back Raul Asencio.’

TEAMtalk has also revealed that Fulham are keeping tabs on Madrid’s Manuel Angel after already bringing in Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios from Los Blancos this summer.

For Man Utd, a Camavinga deal doesn’t make a great deal of sense after signing three midfielders. Plus, they have Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, who could take up two spots in their midfield.

Nevertheless, a late Camavinga deal could be done between Madrid and a Premier League side.

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