Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has signed a new deal with Everton, and TEAMtalk can reveal the next Toffees star in line to put pen-to-paper at The Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The 31-year-old has inked a four-year contract that will extend his stay on Merseyside beyond a decade, wth Pickford having joined the Toffees in 2017 for £30m, a British record fee for a goalkeeper at the time.

Pickford, whose current deal expires in 2027, has won Everton‘s player of the year award four times, including the past three seasons.

Speaking to Everton TV, a thrilled Pickford said: “I’m delighted. Delighted to get it done – it’s an extra two years, so four years in total.

“I’m over the moon, and it gives me the opportunity to build a legacy for myself here, move forward and build this club to where we want to be.

“Everton is a really special club to me. Coming from Sunderland as a young lad and growing into a man here, it’s been a special time for me and my family.

“I think everyone’s seen the changes and how I’ve developed over time, but I’m still that lad who loves to keep the ball out of the net. It’s been Everton who have helped me develop and a lot of hard work’s been put in as well.

“It’s always felt like a natural fit for me, with the fans and the passion – it’s second to none and something I thrive off. It’s been a mega journey so far.”

Pickford has made a total of 329 appearances for Everton since joining from boyhood club Sunderland.

Midfielder next on Everton contract to-do list

Meanwhile, as TEAMtalk has previously stated, midfielder James Garner is next in line to pen a new Everton deal.

After announcing James Tarkowski’s new deal recently, our very own Harry Watinkson revealed that Pickford was next followed by Garner, as Moyes looks to get his key men tied down for the future.

Garner, 24, has been one of Everton’s standout performers this season and is gaining a reputation as a valuable utility man, having featured as a midfielder, left-back and right-back so far – playing well in all three positions.

His current contract expires at the end of this season. It isn’t clear whether Everton have the option to extend this by another year, but in any case, he is expected to pen an extension with the Toffees soon.

‘Dark days behind Everton’

Pickford, meanwhile, is convinced that the ‘dark days’ are now behind the club after the return of Moyes and has set his sights on the club returning to the European stage.

Indeed, Pickford added: “I think the dark days are behind us and it’s about building that momentum as a team and the Club now. I think it’s the whole deal, really.

“The new owners have come in and have shown they want to move us forward, the manager since he has come in has shown that, too, and us as players on the pitch.

“The manager wanted us to continue our form [from the end of last season] into this one and he’ll keep pushing us.

“We’ve started well and we want to keep building that momentum and get Everton Football Club back to a team that competes in Europe. We know it’s tough to do but it’s a journey we want to go on and it’s hard work that we’ll put in as a club. “We want to have that direction and, hopefully, one day we’ll lift some silverware as well.”

