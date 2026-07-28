Jack Grealish has returned to Manchester City’s pre-season programme and, as TEAMtalk previously revealed, new head coach Enzo Maresca remains determined to give the England international a genuine opportunity to fight for his place, much to the winger’s delight.

Sources have confirmed to us that Grealish is firmly back in City’s first-team plans, despite ongoing speculation surrounding his future this summer.

The 30-year-old has not travelled with City’s squad for their pre-season tour of Asia, but TEAMtalk understands that decision is purely down to the final stages of his recovery from the foot surgery he underwent after suffering a season-ending injury in February.

Rather than risk any setback, Man City have opted to keep Grealish in Manchester to complete his rehabilitation before reintegrating him into full first-team training.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed at the beginning of July that Maresca wanted to assess Grealish personally before any decision was made over his future.

The Italian has long been an admirer of the former Aston Villa captain, having worked alongside him during his previous spell at the Etihad, and quickly informed sporting director Hugo Viana that he had no desire to simply move the winger on.

That stance has not changed.

We understand Maresca has been impressed by Grealish’s attitude since returning to the club, particularly after learning the England international had undertaken an extensive individual fitness programme throughout the summer to ensure he reported back in the best possible condition.

Jack Grealish wants to stay and fight at Man City

Sources say Grealish has also made it clear that he is fully committed to earning his place back in City’s side rather than seeking an immediate exit.

His determination has only strengthened Maresca’s belief that the forward can still have an important role to play this season.

City are due to begin their Asian tour ahead of Saturday’s friendly against European champions Inter Milan, but Grealish’s absence should not be interpreted as a signal that he is heading for the exit door.

However, there remains no shortage of interest should City’s position change.

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Everton ready to pounce if opportunity arises

Everton, where Grealish spent last season on loan, remain eager to bring him back after an impressive campaign under David Moyes.

The Toffees have never hidden their admiration for the attacker and sources tell us they are prepared to wait to see how his situation develops over the coming weeks.

Financially, though, Everton would need City’s assistance. Sources indicate a second loan remains the most realistic option, although a permanent transfer could also be explored if Manchester City agreed to subsidise part of Grealish’s wages during the final year of his current salary package.

TEAMtalk can also confirm that clubs in both the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer have made enquiries over Grealish’s availability.

Despite that interest, those close to the player insist his focus remains firmly on the Premier League.

At this stage, we understand Grealish has no desire to leave English football and is determined to prove he can still perform at the highest level.

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