Exclusive: Everton stance on Sean Dyche sack revealed as Friedkin Group ‘hold talks’ with potential new manager

Everton’s prospective new owners The Friedkin Group are planning a review of the operational running of the club once they take over, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

TFG, who also owns Roma, have agreed to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% controlling stake in the club, subject to regulatory approval from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Sources close to Everton say that ‘whilst TFG have already completed a thorough due diligence process, it is prudent that there is a review of the operational running of the club when the takeover completes.’

The change in ownership could lead to change on several fronts and much of the speculation has surrounded manager Sean Dyche.

The former Burnley boss has come under fire following the Toffees’ poor start to the season, which has seen them pick up just one point from five matches so far.

Sources suggest that Everton’s position on Dyche remains unchanged – that they back Dyche fully and believe results will improve when key players, such as Jarrad Branthwaite, return to full fitness.

However, we understand that TFG have already begun looking at potential manager targets for Everton, who they could bring in if results do not improve.

TFG ‘hold discussions’ with Maurizio Sarri – sources

Rudy Galetti has exclusively informed TEAMtalk that Maurizio Sarri is considered a ‘concrete’ manager option by TFG and is considered ‘one of the most suitable options to replace Dyche.’

We understand that discussions with Sarri’s representatives are already ‘underway.’ The former Chelsea and Lazio boss is also keen to bring some of his former staff, including well-respected fitness coach Daniele Tognaccini, to Goodison Park.

Former Chelsea and Brighton man Graham Potter has also been discussed as an option by TFG but there has been no concrete contact with his agents to date, despite reports claiming that he would be keen to take charge of the Toffees.

When TFG took control of Romain 2020 , they were initially patient with then-manager Paulo Fonseca, despite him being under pressure.

The eventual decision to sack Fonseca was in part due to his contract situation, as his deal with Roma was expected to expire at the end of the season at the time – the same as Dyche’s current situation at Everton.

Interestingly, Sarri was heavily linked with the Roma job before they appointed Jose Mourinho as their new boss in 2021, so he could have easily been TFG’s first appointment at the Italian club.

TFG’s managerial choices have also depended on who they have had advising them. Mourinho’s appointment was down to Roma’s then-General Manager Tiago Pinto, sacking him and appointing Daniele de Rossi as his replacement was TFG’s choice.

The controversial sacking of De Rossi was the choice of club CEO Lina Souloukou, who has since resigned over the decision.

Everton continue to back Dyche as their manager but it is clear that TFG are prepared to make a managerial change once they take over.

Everton keen to secure new Calvert-Lewin deal

Meanwhile, Everton are in talks with Dominic Calvert-Lewin over a new, improved contract as they try and tie down his long-term future.

Newcastle and clubs around Europe are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old striker’s situation, per TEAMtalk sources.

Calvert-Lewin’s contract is set to expire next summer, he could leave on a free transfer.

Sources have informed us that Calvert-Lewin still has a positive relationship with the club, who are hopeful that an extension will be signed soon.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has also been linked with an exit but the Toffees have no intention of allowing him to leave as they view him as a vital player.

A recent report tipped Everton to sign Nick Pope to replace Pickford but we understand that there is zero interest from Everton in the Newcastle star.

