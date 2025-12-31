Raheem Sterling, Ricardo Pepi and Tyrique George are all targets for Fulham

Fulham have submitted an official bid for their top striker target, sources confirm, while an eye-catching move for Raheem Sterling is also in the works, and another Chelsea star is on their radar.

The Cottagers are looking to add to their options in the final third and want to show manager Marco Silva they mean business ahead of the January window.

Fulham have had a difficult season, and although their form is turning around, Silva has made clear to the club’s hierarchy that he wants new faces through the door, as the club looks to tie him down to a new contract.

With that, Fulham have launched a €30million (£26.2m / $35.2m) bid for PSV Eindhoven striker Ricardo Pepi. It was rejected by the Dutch side, but sources confirm Fulham have not given up.

We are told Pepi, who has 10 goals and two assists to his name this season, is keen to move to England, and Fulham does appeal.

However, whilst Fulham have launched their bid, others are showing interest, including Everton, Sunderland, Leeds and West Ham.

And whilst Fulham continue talks over Pepi, they have also pushed on with their interest in Sterling…

Fulham keen on signing two Chelsea stars

We understand that Chelsea would be willing to cover a huge part of Sterling’s wages and would allow a loan deal until the end of the season, and Fulham are keen.

Sterling reportedly earns a whopping £325,000 per week with Chelsea, and that was the key issue that prevented him from leaving Selhurst Park over the summer.

The 31-year-old is yet to play any football this season and is not in Enzo Maresca’s plans, and is anxious to seal a move away this January.

Crystal Palace have also had talks about Sterling, but their primary target is Tottenham’s Brennan Johnson, for whom they have agreed terms.

Palace are awaiting the final green light from Johnson before his approx. £35m switch from Spurs is completed.

Fulham have also made a fresh enquiry with Chelsea about Tyrique George, who they came close to signing last season.

The 19-year-old winger is highly rated but has made only four appearances in the Premier League this term, while playing four and three times in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, respectively.

George is behind the likes of Pedro Neto, Estevao, Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens in the pecking order, so a move away from Chelsea could be best for his career.

However, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will let him out.

