The £128m quartet who could leave Chelsea in January after big Fabrizio Romano update

Filip Jorgensen is among four players who need to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window to get their careers back on track.

On Wednesday, Fabrizio Romano revealed Jorgensen is ‘considering a potential January exit’ to pick up more game time in the second half of the campaign. The goalkeeper is ‘open to a new chapter’ as he has been told by Denmark bosses he needs to play regularly to keep his spot in the national team.

Following their 4-2 defeat to Scotland, Denmark have been drawn against North Macedonia in the World Cup qualifying play-offs.

Filip Jorgensen’s Chelsea career so far

Joined from Villarreal for £20.7m in July 2024

Briefly replaced Robert Sanchez in the starting XI last term amid concerns over the Spaniard

But soon proved even less reliable than Sanchez, losing Maresca’s trust in the process

Has only played four times this season, with just one of those outings coming in the league

Ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Burnley on Saturday, Enzo Maresca was asked about Jorgensen’s situation. He replied: “I spoke with Filip at the beginning of the season and I didn’t speak with Filip in the last days about that.

“I think all the players that don’t play a lot or they don’t use to play, they would like to get more minutes, more games, it’s completely normal. But I didn’t speak with Filip.”

It has been reported that Chelsea would rather sell the Dane than loan him out. It is unclear at this stage exactly which clubs are interested in Jorgensen.

Jorgensen, George heading for the exit

Tyrique George could follow the shot-stopper out of Stamford Bridge in January.

George came close to leaving Chelsea on deadline day, as a £22m agreement was reached with Fulham. But the move collapsed, leaving George stranded.

The winger has scored three times in nine appearances so far this term, filling in at centre-forward when needed.

But he is open to an exit so he can become a guaranteed starter elsewhere.

As per the Daily Mail, George has a ‘long list’ of suitors heading into the winter window. Fulham remain keen, but they could face competition from the likes of Crystal Palace, Roma and RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old was previously offered to Manchester United, but Ruben Amorim’s side did not take up that opportunity.

Sterling, Disasi not even in first-team squad

Then there is Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi, two players who have been dropped down to the reserves as they are not in Maresca’s plans.

The Italian coach said on Friday: “I said many times that Axel and Raheem are Chelsea players.

“Axel is helping the second team, he’s helping the younger players. During the international break we had just five, six players here, so we needed some second team players. And Axel was part of some session with second team players, but I think it was just one session with us.”

Chelsea failed to offload the pair in the summer, which has proven costly. Disasi joined the club for £38.5m, while Sterling cost £47.5m and is on a huge £325,000 a week.

Sterling was targeted by Saudi and Turkish clubs in the summer, but he prioritised staying in London to be closer to his family.

The winger was hopeful of joining Fulham, though no such move materialised.

Disasi also snubbed interest from the Saudis, as he hoped to return to Monaco. He failed to achieve that goal, resulting in a complete halt of his career.

Clubs could pick up a bargain in January as Chelsea will be desperate to get Sterling and Disasi’s wages off their books.

