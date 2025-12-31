Outlandish Mo Salah loan ‘dream’ hatched despite gargantuan Liverpool numbers not adding up

Mohamed Salah is reportedly being lined up for an unlikely loan return to one of his old clubs in the January transfer window, despite his huge salary numbers at Liverpool not adding up when it comes to a potential move.

The Anfield legend departed for the African Cup of Nations earlier this month with his Liverpool future still in some doubt, having previously called out boss Arne Slot for leaving him on the bench for three games while also accusing the club of ‘throwing him under the bus’ during a poor run of results.

While sources have made it clear that the Reds have no plans to offload the third-highest scorer in their history during the winter window, there is a growing sense that a parting of ways could happen by the time summer rolls around. Indeed, the latest claims over the Egyptian’s future suggest critical talks could yet lead to an Anfield exit.

The chances of that exit coming in January remain incredibly slim, but that’s not stopping reports from Italy claiming that Roma’s hierarchy are pushing for a six-month loan return for former star Salah.

Rome outlet La Repubblica states that the Serie A outfit are ‘toying with the idea of ​​a sensational return for the Egyptian’, with work ‘going on behind the scenes’ to try and make the shock move happen.

However, any move is considered a ‘dream’, given the current £400,000-a-week salary the 33-year-old earns, with only Saudi Pro League clubs capable of matching or upping those sorts of numbers.

That figure is way out of Roma’s reach, even if a price cut can be agreed, and there is mention that Salah has not been promised to boss Gian Piero Gasperini.

Indeed, Roma are keen on more affordable moves for the likes of Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee and Atletico Madrid’s Giacomo Raspadori instead.

Unlikely Salah return to Roma dissected

Looking at the speculative rumour as a whole, TEAMtalk’s massive Roma fan Samuel Bannister has given his take on it.

Bannister said: “We already have Matias Soule on the right wing, who’s our most in form player of 2025, so doubt they’d want to block his development.

“Roma could use Salah as a striker instead, since there’s a weakness there, but they’re already working on Zirkzee.

“Salah was popular when he was at Roma and I’m sure he’s the kind of player they’d throw logic out of the window to have back, and they do like a big name under the current regime.

“However, they have been trying to move away from that over past couple of windows if it’s not going to be sustainable.”

