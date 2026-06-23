Leeds United are stepping up their efforts to sign Harry Wilson this summer, with sources confirming that negotiations with the Fulham attacker’s representatives are ongoing and progressing positively – and his arrival could kickstart what club overlords, 49ers Enterprises, hope will be a glorious summer window at Elland Road.

Wilson’s contract at Craven Cottage expires on 30 June, making him available without a fee exactly eight days from now.

And having come close to signing Wilson last summer, only for Fulham to pull the plug on the deal at the last minute, sources can confirm that Leeds are moving forward with what’s described as ‘a real intent’ to secure the 29-year-old Wales international on a free transfer.

However, there are caveats to the very definition of ‘free transfer’, with sources revealing there will be what’s described as a significant signing-on fee attached to any more.

That said, Wilson is a man in demand this summer after the player decided that he would end his stay at Craven Cottage following four successful seasons on a personal level – and none more so than the season just elapsed.

Indeed, the versatile attacker, who can operate off either wing or through the middle, enjoyed an outstanding 25/26 Premier League campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in 36 appearances.

His left-footed delivery, set-piece threat and consistent contributions in the final third have made him one of the most attractive options on the market this season. He has also been superb for Wales and a key factor in their progress over recent years.

But while Leeds have now made a strong push to bring Wilson to Elland Road, sources can confirm they are not the only side in the mix and the player will take the next few days to decide which offer to take up…

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Leeds face new European threat for Harry Wilson

At this stage, it’s far too soon for Leeds to get excited, with competition still tough for Wilson.

Indeed, Aston Villa and Everton have also been in talks with Wilson’s camp and are pushing hard for his signature.

Aston Villa’s European commitments could prove a significant draw, while Everton remain determined to strengthen their attacking options.

TEAMtalk also understands that Benfica – now managed by former Fulham boss Marco Silva – have also joined the race and have shown strong interest, having also made contact with his representatives with the desire to do a deal.

However, the Leeds interest is genuine, and they are seen as well placed by sources to land the 69-times capped Wales star.

This will also mark Leeds’ second serious attempt to land the former Liverpool man. A deal was close to completion on deadline day last summer before collapsing at the final hurdle after Fulham, at Silva’s insistence, changed their mind over selling the player to Leeds.

That decision proved a masterstroke for Silva as Wilson went on to enjoy the best individual season of his career.

With no transfer fee required this time, the Whites are confident they can offer competitive terms and a clear pathway under manager Daniel Farke.

The presence of fellow Wales internationals at Elland Road, including Joe Rodon, Dan James and captain Ethan Ampadu, is seen as a potential advantage in convincing Wilson to choose Leeds over higher-profile rivals.

Farke also values Wilson’s experience, work rate and ability to play across the front line or in attacking midfield, and is understood to have made it clear to his people how he would take up a prominent role in his line-up were he to move to West Yorkshire.

While the race remains open, sources close to the situation indicate that discussions between Leeds and Wilson’s side continue to move in the right direction.

A resolution could arrive in the coming weeks as the summer window intensifies, but sources have made it clear that now Leeds have moved more aggressively, they expect further concrete offers to land.

Leeds are also keen on deals for Julian Brandt – also a free agent – and Shea Charles this summer, having also held talks over both players in recent days.

The Whites have seen a bid worth £20m rejected by Southampton for Charles, though he is expected to leave this summer and sources believe he has made clear his wish to move to Elland Road.

Indeed, Leeds are continuing talks over a deal for Charles and hope to find an agreement with Saints over a fee for a player who currently has just a year left on his deal.

It’s not such a rosy picture though with regards to Brandt, with sources revealing the high-rollers who have also entered talks over a deal and with the player likely swayed by his new girlfriend over his next move.

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