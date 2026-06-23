Tottenham Hotspur have been alerted to the fact that Nico Paz could unexpectedly become available this summer after a dramatic change in Real Madrid’s thinking, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Argentine international had appeared destined to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real ready to activate their bargain €10million (£8.6m / $11.4m) buy-back clause and hand the 21-year-old another opportunity to establish himself in the Spanish capital.

However, the return of Jose Mourinho has significantly altered the landscape.

While Mourinho is understood to admire Paz’s talent, sources have informed TEAMtalk that the Portuguese coach does not view him as a natural fit for the system he is building at Real Madrid.

As a result, club officials are now actively discussing alternative plans and one option under consideration would see Real trigger their buy-back clause before immediately selling Paz for a fee in the region of €60million (£51.8m / $68.5m).

Such a move would represent a huge profit for Los Blancos and has alerted a number of clubs across Europe.

Among those paying particularly close attention are Tottenham, who are looking to make at least one statement attacking addition this summer.

As revealed yesterday, Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo has been considered and club-to-club talks have been held, while Manchester City’s Savinho also remains on their radar.

A report on Monday claimed Spurs are also preparing a move to sign Marcus Rashford, though with the Manchester United loanee keen to stay at Barcelona, and Bayern Munich also interested, Roberto De Zerbi’s side will have their work cut out.

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Tottenham get second chance at exciting Nico Paz deal

Tottenham made a serious attempt to sign Paz a year ago, and held extensive discussions over a deal before negotiations stalled.

At the time, Real Madrid made it clear they would only sanction a permanent exit from Como if they retained significant future control through another buy-back mechanism.

That was a condition Tottenham were unwilling to accept and talks ultimately went no further. Now, however, the situation has changed.

TEAMtalk understands Tottenham have been informed of Real’s revised stance and are once again assessing whether a move for Paz is possible.

The North London club remain admirers of the player and believe he possesses the creativity and technical quality that could add a different dimension to Roberto De Zerbi’s squad.

Despite ongoing enquiries for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, Spurs still have room within their plans for an attacking midfielder of Paz’s profile.

We can also reveal that Arsenal and Chelsea have been alerted to developments.

Both London rivals have been kept informed of the changing situation, although sources indicate it is Tottenham who are currently showing the strongest interest among the Premier League clubs monitoring the player.

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Tottenham face Bundesliga, Serie A competition for winger deal

Competition from abroad is expected to be fierce for Paz, though.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are understood to be weighing up whether to formalise their interest, while Italian champions Inter Milan are also emerging as serious contenders.

Indeed, sources suggest Inter could prove to be one of Tottenham’s biggest obstacles if Paz becomes available on the open market.

The situation remains fluid, because Como have not given up hope of keeping the player.

Cesc Fabregas is eager to retain Paz following his outstanding campaign and the Serie A side would ideally like to negotiate another loan arrangement if Real decide to bring him back to Spain.

However, Real’s current preference is understood to be very different.

Senior figures at the Bernabeu are increasingly attracted by the prospect of banking a substantial profit and reinvesting those funds elsewhere as Mourinho continues to reshape his squad following the arrivals of Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries and Marc Cucurella.

Real and Como are due to hold talks this week in an attempt to establish the next stage of Paz’s future.

Yet TEAMtalk understands those discussions will take place against the backdrop of growing interest from across Europe.

For the player, the developments have come as a disappointment.

Sources close to Paz indicate he had been excited by the prospect of finally receiving a genuine opportunity at Real Madrid and proving himself under the bright lights of the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, he remains extremely happy at Como and would be open to continuing his journey under Fabregas, particularly with Champions League football now on offer. Whether that becomes possible remains to be seen.

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