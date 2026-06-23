Tottenham plan to ‘close £90m deal quickly’ after ‘superstar’ says ‘YES’ to transfer

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to make a new and improved offer for Sandro Tonali this week, according to two journalists, but a couple of pundits have warned the Newcastle United midfielder against making a move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

On June 16, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported Tottenham’s interest in a 2026 summer deal for Tonali.

Sources have told us that Tonali’s agents have informed Newcastle that he wants to leave, with a return to Italy his preferred idea.

Newcastle, though, are not going to sell the Italy international on the cheap, with the Magpies looking for at least £100million for him.

The Premier League club rate Tonali highly, with Newcastle CEO David Hopkinson describing him as “a superstar player” on talkSPORT on February 4, 2026.

On June 20, Sky Sports reported that Tottenham have made their first offer for Tonali.

Spurs were willing to pay £80m for the Italian star, but Newcastle turned it down.

Tottenham, though, remain keen on adding Tonali to manager Roberto De Zerbi’s side and are planning to make a second and improved deal.

SportMediaSet journalist Orazio Accomando has reported that Tottenham plan to make a new offer by midweek, adding that Tonali is ready to move to the north London club.

Accomando posted on X at 8:02am on June 21: “By midweek, Tottenham will try to improve their offer to Newcastle for Sandro Tonali.

“The midfielder has already said yes to Spurs, who will try to close the deal quickly to avoid bidding wars.

“It can be closed at around 90M Pounds, about 105M Euros.”

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla noted on X at 10am on June 22: “#Tonali: the next #Tottenham bid will touch and perhaps exceed 100 million (euros)”

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Sandro Tonali warned against Tottenham move

Last week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Tonali is ready to leave Newcastle for Tottenham.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham today have entered the race very strong, very concrete, very determined to sign Sandro Tonali.

“And if Tottenham got this strong, my understanding is that it’s because Sandro Tonali is – important point of this video, important point of this information – keen on a move to Tottenham.

“Sandro Tonali is open to joining Tottenham.

“Sandro Tonali is ready to join Spurs, even without European football, even after a terrible season for Tottenham Hotspur.

“Tonali is attracted by the project, wants to play for Roberto De Zerbi.

“And so the possibility to say Tonali at Tottenham is really serious, is really concrete.

“Then let’s wait for the negotiation club-to-club.

“The understanding is that it could take around €100million package to sign Sandro Tonali, so around £85million.

“Let’s see, let’s follow the story, but Tottenham are going very strong.

“Arsenal have called for weeks, Manchester City in contact for weeks, but now Tottenham going all in for Sandro Tonali, the wanted player by Roberto De Zerbi to step up the project and to show the ambition of their view.

“So, keep an eye on this one.”

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, though, does not think that Tonali should join Tottenham.

Shearer said: “Tottenham just avoided relegation.

“I get the attraction of London but going to Spurs who have finished so low over the last two years would be a surprise career move for Tonali in my eyes.

“But I’m not surprised if it’s true that he’s made an indication that he wants to leave Newcastle.

“Again, if he doesn’t want to be there, you put the price you want and if someone wants to pay it. It looks as if it’ll have to be three figures, then you say thank you very much, get the £100 million plus and you move on.

“I know Spurs have a new manager and that may be a pull for him, London, obviously. But in terms of the football club, look where they have finished the last two years.”

Earlier this month, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “Why would Tonali want to go to a top-17 side?

“They are not a top-six side anymore, Spurs.

“They are really not.

“Back-to-back seasons finishing 17th in the league, I just do not get it and I think he is probably saying to his agent, ‘I beg your pardon, who are interested? Pardon? I thought I was going to a big European side playing Champions League football. Do me a favour, I would not go to Spurs’.”

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