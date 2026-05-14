Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, who is on Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur's radar

Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of signing Michele Di Gregorio look very slim, with Liverpool now making a move to bring the Juventus star to Anfield, according to the Italian media, as TEAMtalk reveals the name of the Premier League goalkeeper that the Reds are determined to sign.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 24 that Tottenham are planning to offload Guglielmo Vicario in the summer transfer window.

Spurs, though, will need a replacement for the Italian goalkeeper, with TuttoSport reporting in April that Juventus goalkeeper Di Gregorio is on the north London club’s radar.

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi is reported to be personally keen on working with Di Gregorio, with the Italian tactician said to be ‘a great admirer’ of his compatriot.

TuttoSport added that Di Gregorio does not fancy swapping Juventus for Tottenham.

Tottenham also first need to make sure that they do not get relegated from the Premier League.

Spurs’ chances of signing Di Gregorio have been further decimated, with Liverpool now actively pursuing a deal for the 28-year-old.

Graeme Bailey reported in April that a potential swap deal involving Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and Di Gregorio could happen.

Juventus are keen on a deal for Alisson Becker and have already made him an offer, and Liverpool’s interest in Di Gregorio could pave the way for an exchange deal.

Alisson is one of the best players in the current Liverpool squad and is the most expensive Brazilian goalkeeper of all time.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool are among the clubs who have ‘enquired’ about Di Gregorio.

The Italian publication has reported: ‘Juventus is set to undergo a change in goal, and the prime candidate for the future is Alisson Becker, who is leaving Liverpool.

‘Making his way is Michele Di Gregorio, who hasn’t fully convinced the club’s management over the past two years.

‘His destination is still unclear, but several Premier League clubs have enquired about him in the past, including Liverpool themselves.’

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Emiliano Martinez is Liverpool’s top goalkeeper target – sources

While Liverpool are interested in Di Gregorio, sources have told us that Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is the Reds’ top goalkeeper target.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on May 11 that Liverpool ‘highly admire Martinez, who could leave Villa this summer.

The Argentina international goalkeeper came close to leaving Villa for Manchester United last summer, and there is a chance that he could be on the move at the end of the season.

Liverpool still have faith in Giorgi Mamardashvili, but the Reds are looking for a more experienced goalkeeper who could be able to step up immediately should Alisson leave.

Bailey reported regarding Martinez: “The 33-year-old’s leadership, mentality and experience at the highest level are all qualities Liverpool appreciate, particularly given his performances for both Aston Villa and Argentina in recent years.

“Martinez’s reputation as a commanding personality and elite shot-stopper is also considered attractive by those involved in Liverpool’s recruitment process.”

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