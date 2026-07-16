Nottinhgam Forest have seen an opening bid for Lucas Bergvall rejected by Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have rejected a £38million bid from Nottingham Forest for Lucas Bergvall, with TEAMtalk able to price the North London giants are demanding before they will sanction the midfielder’s departure and with the player’s thoughts on the move also coming to light.

As we have previously revealed, Bergvall sat down with Spurs at the start of the summer and informed the club he wanted to move on in search of a fresh challenge and regular first-team football.

While Roberto De Zerbi is a huge admirer of the Sweden international and would have been happy to keep him, the Italian has ultimately sanctioned his exit after Tottenham made significant additions to their midfield.

The arrivals of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes for a combined fees of £185m (€218m, $250m) have transformed Tottenham’s options in the centre of the park, with club chiefs now looking to recoup some of that investment through player sales.

Sources have now revealed the price Spurs will accept for his sale and with it made clear to us that Spurs are now seeking £50million for the 20-year-old’s departure, feeling their valuation is fully justified for four major reasons.

Indeed, we’re told that the club point to the inflated fees paid within the Premier League this summer, and insist Bergvall’s age, potential and top-flight experience make him one of the most valuable young midfielders on the market.

Nottingham Forest have emerged as the first club to make a concrete move, lodging a £38million offer that was immediately rejected. However, TEAMtalk understands the City Ground outfit retain a firm interest and are weighing up whether to return with an improved bid…

READ MORE: Tottenham standing firm as Nott’m Forest open talks to sign £50m-rated wantaway star

Sources reveal Lucas Bergvall’s thoughts on Nottingham Forest move

We understand Bergvall is open to the move, with the opportunity to work under Oliver Glasner proving a major factor in his thinking.

Glasner is believed to have identified Bergvall as one of his priority midfield targets following Elliot Anderson’s big-money move to Manchester City earlier this summer, with the Forest boss convinced the Swede has the technical quality and athleticism to thrive in his system.

TEAMtalk can also reveal Tottenham’s asking price has effectively priced a number of Europe’s elite clubs out of the race.

MORE NOTTINGHAM FOREST NEWS ON TEAMTALK

Nott’m Forest star enticed by Man Utd move as Newcastle also express interest

Nott’m Forest see opening bid for Feyenoord star rejected as sources reveal star’s decision on transfer

Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Atlético Madrid and Juventus have all tracked Bergvall extensively and continue to admire the 20-year-old. But sources say none of those clubs are currently prepared to meet Spurs’ £50million (€59m, $67.5m) valuation.

That leaves Premier League sides as the most realistic destination if Bergvall is to leave before the transfer window closes.

For their part, Tottenham are under no pressure to sell. While they are willing to facilitate the player’s departure following his request earlier in the window, they will only do business on their terms and are prepared to keep Bergvall if their valuation is not met.

Forest remain the club showing the strongest interest and we are told are likely to test Spurs’ resolve with a fresh proposal, but as things stand there is still work to be done before an agreement can be reached.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.