Leeds United are understood to have beaten the transfer deadline to bring in Manchester United youth prospect Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher in a move which could ultimately save Daniel Farke’s side millions, while the Red Devils have confirmed the departures of four other young stars who have all been sent out on loan.

It was a quiet winter window for the Roses’ rivals. While Manchester United did not add a single player to Michael Carrick’s first-team squad, Leeds United were only able to bring in attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte to boost Farke’s side in their quest to beat the drop.

The Argentina playmaker, who cut short a move at Chelsea to move to Elland Road from Brighton, will hope to give the Whites another dimension and a little bit of guile in attack.

However, Buonanotte is not the only attacking midfielder arriving at Thorp Arch during the winter window, with the Manchester Evening News confirming the Whites had also raided the Red Devils to bring in 17-year-old prospect Ibrovic-Fletcher.

The teenager had been a regular in Darren Fletcher’s Under-18s side this season, featuring in seven games, though had been overlooked in their last six matches, perhaps owing to speculation over his future.

Now, as per the MEN, Ibrovic-Fletcher is on the cusp of moving to Leeds and will sign his first pro deal over at Elland Road.

Hooking up with their academy side, the 17-year-old will be returning to his home city, having been born in Leeds, though having first got his break in the game with Sheffield United’s youth academy.

Capped by Serbia at Under-19s level – his father was born in the country – Ibrovic-Fletcher can operate either as a creative No.10 or as a striker, and his arrival is seen as a coup for Leeds United.

As it goes, Ibrovic-Fletcher is not the only Manchester United youth prospect leaving Old Trafford on deadline day, with the Red Devils also able to confirm four other late deals….

Four other youth prospects depart Man Utd on deadline day

In addition to Ibrovic-Fletcher, United also waved farewell to Jacob Devaney, Gabriele Biancheri and James Scanlon on deadline day, with the trio all exiting the club on loan deals until the end of the campaign.

Devaney joins St Mirren, Biancheri has moved to Rotherham and Scanlon, perhaps the best known of the trio, is heading to Swindon for the rest of the season.

Elsewhere, United also recalled Ethan Wheatley from his temporary stint with Northampton Town before sending him back out on loan; this time packing him off to League One promotion chasers Bradford City.

Announcing the move in a statement on their site, United confirmed: “After showing his potential at League One level already with Northampton, the agreement with Bradford offers fresh challenges to the England Under-20 international.”

The player himself appeared excited at the move.

“I am buzzing,” said the 20-year-old forward. “We have been in discussions for quite a while, and I am excited to get the deal done and hopefully help the lads for the rest of the season.

“I hope I can add to the side after the strong start they have made and score goals. The last couple of months at Northampton, I grew as a player, and I want to continue doing that here.”

