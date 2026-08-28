Leeds United have agreed a deal in principle to sign Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Michael Zetterer as back-up to James Trafford, with the move now entirely dependent on the player’s final decision and passing a medical.

The Whites are seeking experienced cover and competition for club record signing Trafford and have honed in on Zetterer as that man.

Having seen Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow leave as free agents, and with Lucas Perri cleared to join Torino on loan with a view to a permanent deal, Leeds have made wholesale changes to their goalkeeper department this summer – just as we exclusively revealed they would way back on February 5.

However, that final piece of the jigsaw remains a work in progress for Leeds, who have been cleared to fly in the 31-year-old German for a medical and with the Whites preparing for his arrival at Elland Road.

Leeds, however, still require confirmation that Zetterer is prepared to accept a supporting role behind the England international, who arrived from Manchester City in a club-record transfer earlier this summer. A decision is expected imminently.

With the window closing in the coming days, the Whites have informed the keeper they will pursue other targets if he declines…

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Zetterer deciding on Leeds United transfer

Zetterer’s prospects at Frankfurt changed after the club secured Noah Atubolu on loan from SC Freiburg with an obligation to buy.

The younger goalkeeper has been identified as the new first choice, leaving Zetterer facing reduced opportunities for regular starts.

Last season, the former Werder Bremen man made 28 appearances across all competitions, including five in the Champions League, offering the experience Farke wants as cover.

The pursuit has not been straightforward. Sources can reveal that Zetterer’s representatives initially dismissed rumours, stating he and his family were settled in Frankfurt and he intended to compete for the number-one shirt next season.

However, after being told they were open to his sale, he has seen his side thrash out a package for his transfer with Leeds United, with the clubs now understood to have settled on a fee of around £5.1 million (€6m, $7m).

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem, leaving the player’s willingness to sit behind Trafford and a medical as the last remaining obstacles to a deal.

Farke, though, has been clear to Zetterer over his role at Leeds, informing him that, should he give the final green light, he would provide competition for Trafford and opportunities in the domestic cups.

While there is confidence a deal will be agreed, Leeds are keeping an eye on an alternative experienced goalkeeper to ensure they are not left without strong competition between the sticks.

The Whites also hope to add a new striker to their mix before the window shuts, having allowed both Joel Piroe and Joe Gelhardt to leave, and have learned that one option looks to be available for a fee of £8.6m – though they will need to act fast with a French-based UCL side planning to open talks.