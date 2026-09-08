Daniel Farke’s decision to form a new-look Leeds United defensive line has been explained, with a versatile star best suited to a new hybrid role and likely to remain there for the foreseeable future following the recent injury setback sustained by Joe Rodon.

The Whites have ambitious plans to try and muscle their way into the top half of the Premier League this season after some seriously impressive summer recruitment. As part of their bold plans, Leeds United upgraded their goalkeeper department by splashing out a club-record fee for James Trafford, while also spending some serious money on upgrading their defence.

And while both Nico Elvedi and, especially, Tarik Muharemovic have started their Leeds careers off in fantastic fashion, Farke has suffered a major blow recently when one of the club’s other defensive regulars, Joe Rodon, sustained a serious hamstring tear that rules the Welsh wall out of action for a minimum two months.

Leeds were expected to negate his loss by bringing in Elvedi and retaining Jaka Bijol alongside Muharemovic in their three-man backline for Saturday’s trip to Brighton.

However, Farke caused something of a surprise when he picked Elvedi in Bijol’s spot in the centre of their three-man defence, with James Justin instead trusted to fill Rodon’s spot – a decision that left the Slovenian powerhouse on the bench.

Now, BBC reporter Adam Pope has offered an insight into Farke’s thinking, and he suggests that Justin – a £10m signing from Leicester last summer – now looks set to become a fixture of the right side of Leeds’ three-man central defence.

“The other interesting thing I think was James Justin being, obviously, keeping his place,” Pope began on the Don’t go to bed just yet podcast.

“But it’s, and that was largely because, as well, he can do a hybrid role – the sort of right centre-back, wing-back, winger sort of thing.”

With Rodon having become a master at the tactically unusual underlapping centre-back role, Farke clearly feels Justin is best suited to cover there ahead of Bijol or Elvedi, with the latter picked in the centre.

“That [Justin’s ability to play there and do the Rodon job] was largely why I think, as well, why he stayed in the team, because he could do that.”

Despite that, Bijol looks poised for a recall to the side for Wednesday’s intriguing Carabao Cup third-round meeting with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, though Farke has sustained another fresh injury blow ahead of the game…

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Leeds hit by another injury blow for Chelsea clash

With Farke pondering his line-up for the clash at Stamford Bridge, the manager looks set to utilise his squad by making several changes to his line-up.

The manager did make six changes to the team when they beat Nottingham Forest in round two – and the boss is expected to again freshen up his line-up, albeit with this weekend’s clash – at home to Newcastle – not until the Monday night.

With Bijol likely to start, that could see Justin rested to ensure his availability ahead of a crucial period, and the three-man defensive line could actually represent what it was expected to be on Saturday at Brighton.

Elsewhere, Farke has several other intriguing options to consider, with the likes of goalkeeper Michael Zetterer and left-back Melvin Bard among those in contention for a debut.

Gabriel Gudmundsson impressed on his return to the side at the weekend and Farke must decide if the Swede is ready for another start in quick succession.

Should Justin be rested, that will mean Saturday’s goalscorer Jayden Bogle will start at right wing-back.

In midfield, Ao Tanaka will hope to keep his place after his Man of the Match display on Saturday, while Sean Longstaff could come in again (as he did at the City Ground in the cup) alongside captain Ethan Ampadu.

That would see Anton Stach again dropping to the bench for the cup game.

Up front, Brenden Aaronson will hope for a recall, and he could start behind the striker – likely to be Lukas Nmecha – alongside Harry Wilson.

The Wales star, yet to enjoy a goal involvement since his summer move, will likely get the nod with Dan James having suffered a fresh injury setback.

Noah Okafor is another option to start there for Farke, while another recent signing, Jean-Matteo Bahoya, will hope to see some action off the bench.

Predicted Leeds line-up to face Chelsea (3-5-1-1): Trafford; Elvedi, Bijol, Muharemovic; Bogle, Tanaka, Ampadu, Longstaff, Gudmunsson; Wilson; Nmecha

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