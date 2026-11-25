Leeds United have been told to forget any chance of signing Jack Rudoni from Coventry City in January – but sources understand the player is becoming an increasingly major target for the Whites, who are ready to step up their efforts to bring the former Huddersfield Town man back to West Yorkshire.

Daniel Farke’s side have made a strong start to the 2026/27 Premier League campaign, losing just two of their opening 11 games to date to sit seventh in the table and just four points shy of the top four in the table.

Having recruited extremely smartly over the summer – the captures of James Trafford and Tarik Muharemovic earning widespread acclaim – Leeds do look well placed for a top-half finish.

However, there remain some shortfalls in their game, and Farke’s side occasionally have issues breaking down compact defensive lines at Elland Road and turning one point into three, having been held to draws on three occasions at home already this season.

While the club are built to be competitive and compact themselves first, they may need some added guile and craft in the final third to reach the next level.

Harry Wilson, one player signed over the summer with that exact issue in mind, has yet to truly replicate the form he showed at Fulham last season.

Indeed, as sources exclusively revealed on November 10, Leeds are becoming growing admirers of Rudoni’s services, with the club giving serious thought to an approach to Coventry City ahead of the January window.

Understandably, the prospective loss of the in-form playmaker – who has six G/A (four scored, two assists) from 12 appearances this season – has been given short shrift by his manager, with Frank Lampard making it clear Coventry have zero thoughts about cashing in on the 25-year-old…

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Leeds make Jack Rudoni a top target in 2027

In addition to Leeds, Rudoni has also found himself linked with a winter window move to Newcastle United, with Lampard making clear neither move is likely when questioned recently.

Responding to those claims, Lampard made clear his intention to retain his star player.

“He’s at a good Premier League club, he’s playing really well in the Premier League, so it’s good for him. [He should] use it as a fuel, and he’s our player, and he’s going nowhere,” Lampard is quoted as saying.

We understand, though, that the Leeds United interest is not going away and Farke is believed to be a huge fan of the 25-year-old, feeling he would be a good fit and profile to help give his side something a little different.

While the Whites also accept the January market is notoriously tricky to negotiate transfers – particularly given Coventry’s understandable strong reluctance to sell – Leeds will continue to monitor the player closely with regard to a potential future swoop and with the summer 2027 window on their minds.

Much, of course, will depend entirely on how Coventry fare over the remainder of the season. Lampard’s side have made a solid start to life back in the Premier League, proving themselves useful performers and a solid addition to the Premier League ranks.

Wins over Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and, most recently, Crystal Palace have proved themselves a tough and resolute opponent, and they will have confidence they can achieve their objective of Premier League survival this season.

Retaining their place among the elite will make Leeds’ interest in signing the player come next summer equally difficult.

However, should they fall back into the second tier and, if Leeds’ interest remains, it would come as no surprise to see Rudoni on the move next summer.

In addition, Leeds should get the chance to see Rudoni up close and personal this coming weekend, with Lampard assured of a warm welcome at Elland Road when he brings his 14th-placed side to take on Farke’s side on Saturday (3pm).

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