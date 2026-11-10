Lampard keen to raid Birmingham to sign standout star as Coventry learn chances of January deal

Coventry City are keen on signing Birmingham City centre-back Phil Neumann and are monitoring the German closely ahead of the January transfer window, though they will face competition from two other Premier League rivals, sources have indicated.

The 29-year-old has been one of the standout performers in the Championship so far this campaign. Birmingham sit at the top of the table after 15 matches, and Neumann has played every minute of their league fixtures.

His brilliant displays alongside Christoph Klarer have underpinned a defence that has conceded the fewest goals in the division (14), making him an attractive target for sides looking to strengthen at the back.

Ipswich, Coventry and Hull all secured promotion last season and are now adjusting to life in the top flight.

Each club is understood to be assessing defensive options as they prepare for a challenging second half of the season, with Neumann viewed as a player who could adapt quickly given his experience in German football and his rapid adjustment to English conditions, sources have told TEAMtalk.

However, the trio are far from the only sides keen, with Serie A side Fiorentina also understood to be keen, and with Birmingham’s stance on a January deal now coming to light…

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Birmingham make Neumann exit stance clear

Neumann arrived at St Andrew’s on a free transfer from Hannover 96 in the summer of 2025 and signed a contract that runs until June 2028.

Birmingham are therefore under no immediate pressure to sell and would expect a significant fee for a player who has become key to Chris Davies’ side.

However, with Blues pushing for promotion themselves, losing a regular starter in January would represent a major blow to their ambitions – and one they would be determined to block.

To that end, they could ideally look to ward off any interest until the summer,ummer when Blues will know what division they are in next season and, with the potential of achieving Premier League football while at St Andrew’s, hopefully enough of an appeal for the player to withstand any winter interest.

However, a sizeable offer would give Blues a headache, with sources stressing that the three newly promoted Premier League sides are particularly interested in securing his services.

No formal moves have yet been made, but the clubs are expected to explore the situation further as the winter window approaches.

Neumann has previously stated that his focus remains on Birmingham and performing well for the club. Any departure would depend on the right opportunity arising and Birmingham’s willingness to negotiate. With the January window still some weeks away, the situation remains open.

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