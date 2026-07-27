Leeds United are edging ever closer to the signing of James Trafford, and the goalkeeper’s switch from Manchester City remains on track, despite a failure over the weekend to conclude negotiations, though a new report has outlined what the final fee is likely to be settled at.

The Whites have locked on to the signing of England international Trafford as a priority target this summer and have emerged as the goalkeeper’s club of choice to join this summer after it was made clear that he wanted to leave Manchester City in a quest for regular first-team minutes.

And with Leeds United making it clear they were prepared to meet the giant asking price City had placed on the player, Daniel Farke’s side has entered into advanced talks over a transfer.

However, a move is proving far from straightforward and a number of release clauses, both from the player’s end and from the Cityzens, are holding up a full agreement being reached.

Nonetheless, it’s understood that positive talks have continued over the weekend after sources explained to TEAMtalk why some of those fears around exit clauses should not cause too much concern.

Leeds, for their part, remain confident a deal can be reached, though, in typical fashion of the club these days, the Whites are – quite rightly – keeping their cards close to their chest.

Manchester City, however, have been slightly more forthcoming when it comes to discussing the goalkeeper’s future, with manager Enzo Maresca admitting a sale is possible.

“I know James because he was my keeper when I was with the Under-23s, so I know James very good,” Maresca said.

“But again, when the transfer window is open, now or in January, anything can happen. So we’ll see, but at the moment he’s one of our keepers.”

In light of all that, the Daily Mail now has a small but significant update on those talks and revealed an agreement has now been reached…

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Leeds confident of signing James Trafford

Per their print edition on Monday, July 27, they state that ‘Trafford is moving to Leeds’ this week with a £45m deal now agreed.

That fee would comfortably shatter Leeds’ transfer record, currently set at the £35m paid to Hoffenheim for Georginio Rutter in January 2023, while also becoming the fifth biggest goalkeeper transfer in the history of football.

They confirm what has also been reported since last week that long-term suitors Newcastle United have now missed out on his signing and will instead focus on landing an alternative.

In addition, and as confirmed by our sources, Trafford has made it clear that he wants to move to Elland Road this summer and sees the switch to Elland Road as the best option for his career right now.

Leeds, who have an opening as a No 1, can offer Trafford regular minutes and allow him to build on the modest 32 Premier League appearances he has only managed to accumulate so far in his career.

For Trafford, that will also allow him to showcase exactly why he is regarded by most as Jordan Pickford’s successor in the England goal.

Once Leeds get the full greenlight for Trafford’s signing, Leeds will allow Lucas Perri to depart. The goalkeeper has been in Turin over the weekend to finalise an agreement to join Torino.

It’s understood the Brazilian has an agreement to join the Serie A side on an initial one-year loan, with an option to make permanent next summer.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have turned their attention to Braga’s 24-year-old keeper Lukas Hornicek as a long-term successor to Nick Pope in goal.

That interest has been confirmed by Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, who insists no offer has yet been made but has confirmed they are keen on the Czech Republic international, who has a £30m exit clause in his contract.

Our colleagues at Football365, meanwhile, believe Leeds need to show bravery to get the Trafford deal over the line after explaining why he is worth every penny of the giant fee.

In other news, Leeds are also beginning work on adding a new striker to their ranks, with sources naming two players of interest to the club this summer.

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