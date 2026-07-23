Leeds United have been given hope that a deal for James Trafford is on

Leeds United are growing increasingly confident of completing a deal for James Trafford this summer, with sources revealing that the Manchester City goalkeeper now favours a move to Elland Road and has already agreed personal terms over a blockbuster move.

Sources close to the negotiations indicate that the England international is ready to say YES to Leeds ahead of other potential destinations, giving the Yorkshire club a clear path in the race for his signature.

The 23-year-old, who returned to the Etihad Stadium from Burnley in 2025, has been restricted to limited appearances behind first-choice Gianluigi Donnarumma. Trafford is understood to be seeking regular first-team football and sees Daniel Farke’s side as a clear pathway towards this.

Leeds, in the market for a new number one following recent departures in the goalkeeping department, view him as their primary target and, having registered their interest in him prior to the World Cup, are now making swift progress towards his signing.

As a clear sign that a deal is ON, sources can reveal that personal terms between Trafford and Leeds have been broadly agreed.

Newcastle United, long linked with the highly rated shot-stopper, have now dropped out of the running after learning of Trafford’s preference for Leeds.

Talks between the Whites and Manchester City are now progressing, with sources optimistic that an agreement can be reached relatively swiftly.

Manchester City are expected to demand a significant fee, and want a sale of up £40m – a fee that would represent a new club record at Elland Road. Nonetheless, Leeds remain undeterred in their pursuit despite that price.

The good news for Leeds, too, is that another chief suitor for Trafford has also dropped out of the picture, leaving them firmly in the frame…

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Leeds United are clear frontrunners to sign James Trafford

Regular readers of TEAMtalk will know that, as far back as February, we were exclusively reporting that Leeds were planning a major summer bid for Trafford, subject to the club retaining their Premier League status.

That stance was born from manager Farke feeling underwhelmed by the performances of last summer’s signing, Lucas Perri.

Since then, though, we’ve kept readers informed of the strong competition for his services, with Newcastle and Aston Villa among those to have shown their hand.

However, as exclusively revealed earlier this week, a shift in gear at Villa Park has seen the Midlands side now making a determined push to retain Emiliano Martínez as their established first-choice goalkeeper.

This decision has further cleared the path for Leeds, further reducing the competition for Trafford’s services.

Officials at Elland Road are understood to be in active discussions with their counterparts at the Etihad, and those close to the situation believe a transfer could be finalised in the near future.

Should the move materialise, Trafford would provide Leeds with a young, ambitious English goalkeeper capable of anchoring their rearguard for years to come.

While talks are still ongoing, it does look like Leeds’ patience is about to pay off.

As TEAMtalk previously reported, they have, though, relied on other transfer dominoes falling in their direction.

That has now happened, and the path has been cleared for Leeds United to land their new number one goalkeeper and unquestionably, the biggest acquisition of the 49ers’ reign.

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