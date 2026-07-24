Leeds United are closing on the signing of James Trafford from Manchester City

Leeds United are hopeful of reaching a full agreement with Manchester City over a deal to sign James Trafford in the next 24 hours in what will likely be a new club-record transfer for the Whites, while sources have unearthed the truth around claims of a ‘European release clause’ in the goalkeeper’s contract.

It emerged on Thursday that Leeds are closing in on Trafford’s signing after holding advanced talks with Manchester City over a deal for the England keeper.

Regular readers of TEAMtalk will know that Leeds have been working on a deal for the 23-year-old for several months, with sources revealing back in February that he had been earmarked as their major summer target as far back as February.

Throughout the intervening months, we have reported how Leeds have needed those dominoes to fall into place if they were to win a competitive race for his signature – and now that is the case with Trafford himself making a move to Elland Road his priority and with Newcastle falling out of the picture.

With the move now advancing, one particular grey area in the negotiations has gotten some Leeds fans a little hot under the collar – that being claims of a release clause in his deal allowing him freedom to join a side in future years who can offer European football.

Sources are unable to verify exactly how high that clause allowing Trafford to leave Leeds in the future will be pitched at, amid claims it could be set as high as £75m.

Talks surrounding a potential release clause in Trafford’s proposed move to Leeds United do contain an element of truth, though much of the recent noise appears to have been overstated.

The goalkeeper has made no secret of his desire to play in European competition again next season and had been considered by Aston Villa as a possible long-term option to succeed Emiliano Martinez. With Champions League football on the table, that was a move that did appeal to Trafford.

However, with Aston Villa now set on keeping their established number one, that route has closed.

The only realistic path left for Trafford to return to continental midweek football would involve a move abroad, something sources insist he is not keen to pursue.

Instead, he remains focused on remaining in England and testing himself in the Premier League with a club that can offer both regular first-team football and help underpin his hopes of eventually succeeding Jordan Pickford as England’s No.1.

Now with talks gathering pace, and with Leeds the most advanced side in the race for Trafford, sources have explained in more detail the terms of that would-be clause…

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James Trafford European exit clause explained

While nothing has yet been signed, those close to the negotiations state that “everything is discussed” when personal terms are on the table.

TEAMtalk, however, understands a broad agreement on those terms has already been reached.

Leeds themselves would not have advanced to formal club-to-club discussions unless they were confident of the player’s approval.

Whether any eventual deal includes a clause allowing Champions League clubs to trigger a set fee, or simply grants them first refusal, remains unclear.

What is certain, though, is that Leeds intend to make Trafford their undisputed number one. The club is determined not to insert any provision that would leave them exposed to losing their new goalkeeper for a modest sum in the future.

Furthermore, there is a growing sense among sources that the “European clause” narrative has been blown out of proportion.

Leeds themselves are optimistic about climbing the Premier League table in the forthcoming season and competing for European qualification in their own right given time.

While setting no goals, their form over the second half of last season suggests this could be a realistic goal, and with Trafford between the posts, they believe they would possess one of the most promising young goalkeepers in the league.

Such an achievement could potentially negate the threat of any clause being activated.

Club-to-club talks are continuing, and there remains genuine hope that a deal can be concluded within the next 24 hours.

Both parties appear motivated to resolve the remaining details swiftly, allowing Trafford to begin his Leeds career as the clear first-choice goalkeeper.

The fee for the goalkeeper will now be key to the transfer going through. Leeds are prepared to pay a club-record fee for Trafford – their current record mark being the £35m deal paid to Hoffenheim for Georginio Rutter in January 2023 – though sources insist claims that City will demand up to £50m have been blown out of the water.

Instead, a fee potentially rising to £40m will likely see a deal get done.

It was reported on Wednesday that the marquee third summer signing at Leeds ‘will get done’ as three sources confirmed their belief that the ‘real talent’ will join.

Elsewhere, Leeds hope to help fund their summer spree by offloading a deadweight trio who cost a combined £36m – though one of those, in Joel Piroe, has already spoken on claims he could be sold.

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