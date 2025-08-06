Leeds United have been put on red alert by claims that Al-Hilal are preparing to offload Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer – though TEAMtalk can reveal why the Whites face a tall order agreeing a deal, and amid fresh links to a former Liverpool star.

The Whites have made seven signings so far as they build for their return to Premier League action, and with their opening game against Everton now just 12 days away. And while Leeds United have shelled out some £65m to date, they still have a number of issues in their squad that need addressing before the window slams shut.

Among the more pressing needs now is a new striker. Daniel Farke has already frozen both Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt from his first-team plans, while Mateo Joseph’s decision to ask for an exit, effectively leaves just Joel Piroe and untested but promising teenager Harry Gray, as options.

As a result, the addition of at least one striker will understandably be one of the club’s most pressing focuses over the remaining days and weeks of the window.

While we understand Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz remains the club’s undisputed top target, difficulties over a deal has forced Leeds to look at other targets, with the likes of Roma’s Artem Dovbyk and Nikola Krstovic of Lecce both touted as possible options.

However, according to The Chronicle, an option might be about to unfold in the Middle East in the form of former Fulham star Mitrovic.

Writing in their print edition on August 6 (page 44), they say Mitrovic has been presented a transfer option at Elland Road, with his side Al-Hilal prepared to move the 30-year-old on for the right price this summer.

That news comes after Al-Hilal struck a €53m (£46.2m), plus significant add-ons, deal with Liverpool for Darwin Nunez.

The sometimes short-fused Serbian has scored a colossal 68 goals, adding a further 15 assists, from 78 games for the Saudi Pro-League side following his club-record £50m move in summer 2023.

Leeds deal for Mitrovic hard to pull off; fresh links to Oxlade-Chamberlain

The Whites are not the only side credited with an interest in Mitrovic, with Sunderland also touted as a possible option for the 100-times capped Serbia star, who boasts a formidable career record 265 goals in 518 career games.

However, a deal for either side looks hugely difficult to pull off with the 30-year-old currently raking in a staggering £400,000 a week salary in Saudi, making him one of the world’s highest-paid footballers.

To put into context, Leeds’ current top earner is Bamford, who collects £70,000 a week – the player enjoying a salary jump again after promotion back to the Premier League and having seen his wages cut by half during those two years back in the Championship.

As a result, it would need Mitrovic to take a very substantial pay cut to even fall within Leeds’ salary capabilities.

In the meantime, Leeds have also been credited with an interest once again in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with the former Liverpool star on the cusp of agreeing a contract termination with Besiktas.

He moved to Turkey in summer 2023 as a free agent after the expiry of his contract at Anfield.

However, the 35-times capped England international struggled to find his best form in Turkey and talks over terminating that deal, a year before it was due to expire, are close to seeing an agreement reached.

With the 31-year-old close to being a free agent, The Sun claims Leeds are among four Premier League sides looking into a prospective deal.

Leeds transfer latest: Farke eyes ‘The Tractor’; Real Madrid striker chase update

Meanwhile, Leeds are moving quickly to ease Farke’s full-back concerns after seemingly advancing in efforts to make a player nicknamed The Tractor summer signing number eight of the summer at Elland Road, while Igor Paixao has finally broken his silence on why he chose Marseille over the Whites.

In the wake of the failure to land Paixao, the Whites have been credited with a strong interest in Leicester winger Bilal El Khannous.

El Khannous is not the only Leicester star that Leeds are chasing either, with efforts to land a quality full-back also coming to light.

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has directly informed Gonzalo Garcia of his plans about his future with Leeds learning their chances of bringing the striker to Elland Road, according to a Spanish report.

