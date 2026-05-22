Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund are the most prominently talked about clubs in the race to sign departing Union Berlin centre-back Danilho Doekhi, according to sources, who have named the side most likely to win the race for the free-agent Dutchman.

The 27-year-old defender has been a constant for Union, not missing a single minute of Bundesliga action over the past two seasons while chipping in with goals (including seven in recent campaigns) on a regular basis.

With his contract expiring at the end of June, he has entered the free-agent market, attracting widespread interest.

Daniel Farke is a long-term admirer of the player – since his Norwich days, in fact – and the Leeds United boss sees him as an ideal addition to his ranks – tall, composed, and experienced in a back three or four.

Interest from Leeds dates back to January, with sources insisting that the interest remains. Back in the winter window, Doekhi decided he wanted to see out the season in the German capital, believing his options would increase by entering free agency.

Fast forward to this summer, and there has been fresh contact from the Whites regarding a deal.

Leeds, though, don’t have any sort of commitment from Doekhi and will need to remain patient, with Champions League and European playing teams are also very keen on a deal and hoping to pip the Whites to a deal.

Borussia Dortmund are among those keen, viewing him as a cost-effective reinforcement for their defence. They have had multiple conversations and are a very good option for the defender seeking regular European football.

However, the two sides, who are ironically twin cities, are far from the only clubs keen on Doekhi and competition for the free agent comes from far and wide ahead of the summer window…

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There is strong interest from multiple Saudi Pro-League sides, drawn by his profile and availability on a free. However, staying in Europe is the current priority for the defender, sources insist.

Besiktas have enquired about terms and placed him on their shortlist for centre-back reinforcements. They may be ones to watch as they are willing to offer substantial wages.

Other links include Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, PSV Eindhoven, and various Bundesliga/Serie A sides, though these have cooled or remain speculative as it stands, though sources say the situation is a fluid one and could change in the coming weeks.

Doekhi’s reliability, aerial ability, and goal threat from set-pieces make him a bargain prospect.

Leeds have worked on his signing for a long time and are still in the hunt, though competition from Dortmund and other European playing sides could complicate matters.

It’s expected he will make his in the coming weeks.

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