Manchester United are on the cusp of reaching a full agreement for their first signing of the summer in the form of Atalanta midfielder Ederson after a journalist provided a massive update on the contract the Brazil international was set to sign at Old Trafford, while Fabrizio Romano has also had his say on the potential move.

The Red Devils are planning serious midfield upgrades this summer. Casemiro is departing at the end of his four-year deal – sources confirming a move to Inter Miami has now been agreed – while ongoing doubts over Manuel Ugarte mean there could be wholesale changes in the Manchester United engine room.

To that end, sources expect the club to sign at least two, and potentially three, new centre midfielders to help the club push deep into the Champions League and mount what they hope will be a serious title challenge next season.

To kick things off, journalist Nicolo Schira has reported that United are now ‘one step away’ from reaching an agreement to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who has been regarded as one of Serie A’s best midfielders in recent years.

After revealing on May 9 that Ederson had an agreement over personal terms with United and had already said ‘yes’ to the move, Schira now reports that United are on the cusp of reaching an agreement with Atalanta over transfer terms of a €45m (£39m, $52m) deal.

Taking to X, Schira said: ‘Ederson is one step away from Manchester United from Atalanta for 45M. Contract until 2031 (5M/year).

‘Advanced talks to try to finalise the deal. Last details about some bonuses to include in the deal, but all the parties involved in the negotiations are confident to close.’

If Schira’s information is correct, Ederson will sign a five-year deal through to 2031, worth around £4.3m a year, or £82,500 a week – a small price given the man he is replacing in Casemiro was pocketing some £350,000 a week.

But while Schira has expressed his confidence that a deal is on the cusp of being finalised, Romano has spoken out to take United down a level or two…

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Ederson to Man Utd: Fabrizio Romano discusses transfer chances

Per Romano, United have a solid chance of landing the three-times capped Brazil midfield – this week left out of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the World Cup finals – because he falls out of contract in a year and the Serie A side are eager to sell.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Ederson communicated this week to Atalanta that he’s not going to sign a new contract.

“His current deal expires in the summer of 2027, so obviously it’s a big opportunity for an important midfielder.

“Then, I’m not saying that Manchester United are only going for Ederson. The understanding is that Manchester United are in contact with his camp and are aware of the situation.

“Not signing a new deal means that Ederson is leaving Atalanta this summer, definitely.

“So the communication has arrived, Manchester United are informed, but Manchester United have several names on their shortlist for midfield.

“Ederson is one of them. Ederson is one of the easiest options they have on this list, again because his contract is expiring and he’s not going to sign a new deal despite it running until 2027. And also because Ederson would be very keen on a move to Manchester United.

“But at the moment, again, he’s not the only one, and there are plenty of options.”

While Romano doesn’t rule it out, he rightfully points to the fact that United have several irons in the fire and could trigger other deals first.

One of those also on their radar is Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and, while Newcastle have made it clear they don’t want to sell, the Italian does have a price on his head, which has put United on notice for a potential deal.

Whoever they end up with, it seems INEOS – led by director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada – do have a well-thought-out transfer plan.

To that end, a report last week listed the club’s Plan A, B, C and D when it came to midfield additions and with 13 names making their longlist.

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