Lille's Matias Fernandez-Pardo has been identified as a replacement for Anthony Gordon at Newcastle

Newcastle United have stepped up their search for potential attacking reinforcements by making enquiries over Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo, with TEAMtalk understanding the Belgian is viewed internally as one of four possible long-term replacements for Anthony Gordon.

Fernandez-Pardo has emerged as one of the most closely monitored young attacking players in Ligue 1 following a hugely encouraging rise in France over the past 18 months.

The 21-year-old only arrived at Lille in 2024, but despite an injury-hit opening campaign, he still managed to leave a strong impression within the club and among opposition scouts.

This season, however, Fernandez-Pardo has elevated his performances significantly.

Across the 2025/26 campaign, the versatile attacker has registered 15 goal contributions (eight scored, seven assists) from 41 appearances in all competitions, with his displays attracting growing attention from clubs across the Premier League and Europe.

TEAMtalk understands Newcastle are among the clubs showing the strongest interest – and are now ready to step up their hunt.

Sources indicate the Magpies have been carrying out extensive work on Fernandez-Pardo throughout much of 2026, with both the club’s analytics department and live scouting network delivering extremely positive reports.

Internally, Newcastle view the Belgian as a player capable of fitting seamlessly into Eddie Howe’s aggressive attacking system.

Fernandez-Pardo’s versatility is seen as a major attraction, with the forward capable of operating across the entire frontline.

However, TEAMtalk understands his ability to play naturally from the left side of attack is one of the key reasons Newcastle believe he could potentially fill the void that may eventually be left by Gordon, who is understood to be keen to join Bayern Munich this summer.

Significantly, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Fernandez-Pardo shares the same representatives as Gordon – a factor which could potentially add another intriguing dynamic to the situation as Newcastle continue assessing both players’ futures…

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Newcastle have four Anthony Gordon replacement options

Uncertainty continues to surround Gordon’s long-term future amid persistent interest from several elite clubs, and Newcastle are understood to be assessing options to replace the winger in the increasingly likely event that the World Cup-bound winger will depart St James’ Park this summer.

And while Fernandez-Pardo is now firmly among the names under serious consideration, sources insist he is not the only player under surveillance at St James’ Park.

The Lille star recently confirmed his international allegiance switch from Spain to Belgium, further increasing attention around his long-term development and profile within European football.

Newcastle are not alone in tracking him, though, with Brighton, Brentford and Crystal Palace also showing an interest in Fernandez-Pardo. All four Premier League sides continue to monitor his progress closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, TEAMtalk understands Newcastle’s admiration runs particularly deep, and the club believe his ceiling remains extremely high despite his relatively limited top-level experience.

The Magpies are simultaneously exploring a range of attacking options as they prepare for what could become another major summer of squad reshaping.

TEAMtalk can confirm Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, Club Brugge sensation Christos Tzolis and Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli are also among the wide forwards being watched closely by Newcastle’s recruitment staff.

All four players are highly appreciated internally for different tactical reasons, but Fernandez-Pardo’s age profile, adaptability and potential value are believed to make him an especially attractive market opportunity.

What next for Gordon?

As for Gordon, TEAMtalk sources confirmed earlier this month that the 25-year-old’s agent has agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich over a summer move to the Allianz Arena.

However, a move to Bavaria remains far from certain. Newcastle value the star at upwards of £75m (€87m, $101m), their belief enhanced by the fact that there is no exit clause in his contract.

On the flipside, sources understand that, while Bayern are very much keen on a summer deal, they are only prepared to start the bidding at slightly above £50million, with sources insisting the Bundesliga champions are potentially willing to stretch towards the £60million (€70m, $81m) mark if negotiations advance.

However, while no full agreement is in place, that could well open the door for both Arsenal and Liverpool to make a move of their own with the pair, who both are in the market for new wingers this summer, and unlikely to be deterred by the valuation.

In more positive news for Newcastle, TEAMtalk has learned that the Magpies are the leading suitors to sign a brilliant Monaco midfielder rated in the £39m bracket.

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