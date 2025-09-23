Liverpool have been told they have next to no chance of persuading Crystal Palace to sell them Adam Wharton in the January transfer window, though the tigerish midfielder is just one of four top targets Arne Slot has identified as potential targets in 2026.

The Merseysiders left no stone unturned in their quest to solidify Slot’s Premier League title-winning squad this summer. Lavishing some £440m (€505m, $598m) on new signings, the new-look Liverpool side have started the new campaign in perfect fashion, winning all six of their competitive games so far.

Despite that incredible turnover of players that saw 19 senior players either arrive or depart on permanent deals, Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are not finished with their rebuild.

And sources understand that targets for the two transfer windows of 2026 have already been drawn up. To that end, at least one new midfielder, with two names in mind, as well as long-term heirs to Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, are all on the club’s 2026 ‘to-do’ list.

One name being strongly linked with a move to Merseyside is Wharton, a player who sources confirm is very much on Slot and Hughes’ radar.

However, sources have also previously stated that the Eagles have absolutely zero intentions of parting company with the once-capped England midfielder in the January window.

Indeed, Palace’s not for sale stance has also been backed up by transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke, who insists an offer of £60m would not convince Oliver Glasner’s side to sell.

“It’ll be highly unlikely that Palace would entertain any offers for Wharton in January,” O’Rourke told the Inside Track podcast.

“He’s a top player, so if he does become available, it won’t just be Liverpool in the market for him. It’ll be most of the big clubs in the Premier League and top European clubs. He’s under a long-term contract at Palace until 2029, and it would take a huge fee to prise him away.”

DON’T MISS 🔴 Liverpool plan mouthwatering TRIPLE deal with ‘unflappable’ star one of two confirmed 2026 targets

Liverpool have Plan B option in mind to Wharton in 2026

O’Rourke went on to explain how Palace have become a notoriously difficult side to deal with, making it clear they will only part with their top stars on their terms, as illustrated by the Marc Guehi transfer near-miss on deadline day.

“We know how difficult Palace are to deal with. Liverpool found that out when they tried to sign Marc Guehi before Palace pulled the plug on that deal.

“They don’t want to lose Wharton, especially not in January, because he would be a very difficult player for them to replace, so they’ll be doing everything they can to keep hold of him. We know January is a difficult window to do big deals as well, so I don’t see anything happening in January.”

Despite that, we understand the Reds are perfectly happy to wait to do business until the season’s end, with the Merseyside giants taking an ambivalent view over the prospects of doing any business in the winter window.

While the money is in place for further signings, the club are well aware of the issues involved with striking deals mid-season and clubs’ reluctance to part company with prized assets.

To that end, a deal for Wharton could be more doable come summer 2026.

However, he’s not the only midfielder on Liverpool’s radar, with Brighton star Carlos Baleba – recently linked with a move to Manchester United – also a play under the Reds’ watchful eye.

The Cameroon star would, however, cost a fee in excess of £100m and, at this moment in time, Wharton is seen as the more sensible option by Liverpool chiefs.

As far as an heir to both Salah and Van Dijk is concerned, the Reds could look to another Crystal Palace connection at Anfield.

Their interest in Guehi is, of course, well documented and sources have explained why a January deal for the 25-year-old centre-half cannot be ruled out despite the temptation to wait to secure him as a free agent next summer.

The Palace connection may not end there, either, with the Reds also keeping a close eye on the progress of Michael Olise, who left Selhurst Park for Bayern Munich in summer 2024.

Now established as one of the best right-sided attackers in world football, it’s understood that the 23-year-old France international is currently the club’s top choice to ultimately replace Salah at Anfield.

Latest Liverpool news: Van Dijk’s Ballon d’Or ‘disgrace’; Konate offer

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans have been left up in arms by what happened to Virgil van Dijk at the 69th Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in Paris on Monday evening, feeling the elevated status of a former Manchester United man proves why players from the Premier League struggle to win the award.

Elsewhere, journalist Fabrizio Romano has responded to surprise speculation that Real Madrid are ready to sell Trent Alexander-Arnold just a matter of months after his arrival from Liverpool and with Manchester City touted as a surprise destination.

In other news, Hugo Ekitike is adamant he has no regrets at joining Liverpool this summer, issuing a strong 86-word statement that delivers a strong message to Alexander Isak.

And finally, Ibrahima Konate has responded to the club’s new eye-watering offer for a new deal, amid suggestions in Spain that some penny-pinching could ultimately cost the Reds the Frenchman.

Vote ~ If Liverpool sign Guehi, who should their starting centre-back partnership be?