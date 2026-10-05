Teddy Sheringham names best striker in Premier League – It’s NOT Erling Haaland

Teddy Sheringham has surprisingly claimed that Erling Haaland is not the best striker in the Premier League, with a ‘hungry’ rival taking top spot instead.

Haaland has notched a remarkable 169 goals in 205 appearances since moving to the Etihad Stadium back in 2022 and is very quickly closing in on Sergio Aguero’s City goalscoring record.

Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League record could even be in his sights, although Man City‘s recent FFP guilty verdict has raised doubts over the future of many of the club’s top players.

While Sheringham admits to having huge admiration for Haaland, he rates Liverpool’s Alexander Isak as the ‘best striker in the Premier League’ instead.

Isak enjoyed three productive seasons at Newcastle United before making a record £125million move to Merseyside in the summer of 2025.

While the Sweden international suffered a poor first season at Anfield, scoring only four goals after being beset by injury issues, he has looked a different player this time around.

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‘Phenomenal’ Isak ‘looks back to his very best’

Indeed, in seven games in all competitions this term, Isak has matched his tally from last season and also has a lone assist.

“I really like Alexander Isak. I like what he gives you as a centre-forward,” Premier League legend Sheringham told Hajper.

“He was obviously not right last season but the whole situation at Liverpool was wrong, even down to playing two centre-forwards, and it just didn’t work for anyone.

“For me, he’s the best striker in the Premier League. He is phenomenal. I’d like to see him win the Golden Boot this year, and not just to beat Erling Haaland but for the way that Isak plays the game, and how hungry he is for goals.

“I like his demeanor on the pitch. He wants to score goals and he can score goals, and his goals against Ipswich Town were fantastic.

“That should get the rest of the Premier League worried this season, I love it. He looks back to his very best, sharp shooting, getting it out of his feet and… bang, goal!

“He knows where the goal is on both sides, and he really is fantastic in the box, just being in the right place at the right time, and following up on chances.

“When other strikers would be standing still on the penalty spot, he’s watching what is going on, always on the move in the box. We saw that against Bournemouth.

“It might have looked like the ball just fell to him, but it’s because of his movement and momentum to take him there to get that goal.

“These are all the signs of a striker with the proper goalscoring attributes to be the very best in the world at what he does.”

Haaland and Isak will get the chance to prove Sheringham’s theory when they go head-to-head after the international break when City visit Liverpool on October 11.