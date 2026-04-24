TEAMtalk understands Liverpool have stepped up their efforts to secure a deal for winger Yan Diomande, with further contacts made in recent days – but RB Leipzig’s stance on a sale this summer could yet force the Reds to bide their time over the third biggest deal in their history.

The 19-year-old Diomande has been listed as the top target for the Reds this summer, who continue to view him as an ideal fit for Arne Slot’s attacking system.

The Ivorian has been monitored closely by Liverpool for more than a year, and what started as quiet scouting has developed into a serious interest.

Indeed, we exclusively broke the news back in December that the Reds were in what was described by sources as daily contact over a potential deal – presumably in the knowledge that club legend Mohamed Salah would be leaving Anfield at the season’s end.

With Salah’s exit at Anfield now confirmed, and with the Egyptian superstar preparing to play his last five games for Liverpool, the Reds are keen to secure a youthful, high-potential reinforcements on the flanks – with Diomande absolutely ticking all those boxes.

The teenager’s blistering pace, trickery and goal threat have impressed across his appearances in the Bundesliga, making him a standout prospect in European football. This season alone, the teenager has scored 13 times and added eight assists from 32 appearances to reinforce Liverpool’s desire to bring him to Anfield.

Despite Liverpool’s proactive approach, Leipzig are holding firm on their €100m (£87m, $117m) valuation – potentially the third largest transfer in Liverpool’s history behind Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

Furthermore, new information received by sources suggests Leipzig are now ready to throw a major spanner in the works that could see Arne Slot’s side having to wait an entire year to land the jet-heeled teenager…

READ MORE: Liverpool want second Leipzig star in £148m double deal

Leipzig could ask Liverpool to wait until 2027 to sign Diomande

That’s because the Bundesliga side are determined to keep the player for at least another season – and could try and make Liverpool wait before they allow a player, regarded by the Red Bull Group as their greatest discovery since Erling Haaland, to move to Anfield.

As a result, the German club are open to discussions regarding a future transfer, in the belief that Diomande’s value will only continue to rise as he gains more experience at the highest level.

To that end, sources indicate they would prefer to tie him to a new contract with a significant release clause rather than sanction an immediate exit this summer.

A compromise could yet emerge, with the possibility of a deal being structured for the summer of 2027.

Liverpool are understood to be exploring all avenues, including structured payments or add-ons. Though they recognise the challenge of meeting Leipzig’s demands in the current window, Diomande remains their number one target.

Personal terms with Diomande are not expected to be an obstacle, as the player is attracted by the prospect of joining one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

To that end, he has already made clear his desire to move to Anfield, openly admitting so on a live video stream earlier this year.

However, the immediate path remains complicated by Leipzig’s resolve to retain their asset.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Liverpool must decide whether to push hard for a deal now or wait until 2027, when Diomande could command an even higher fee. For now, the initiative lies with the Bundesliga side, but the Reds’ persistent interest underscores their long-term ambition to strengthen their squad.

Liverpool keen to make two attacking signings – Sources

As alternative options go, Liverpool have also been linked with three PSG stars in Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to a journalist, and a report has revealed which star is most likely to arrive at Anfield this summer.

With Hugo Ekitike facing a long lay-off, we revealed on April 15 that the Reds now plan to sign two new attackers this summer.

However, they have been warned off a move for Anthony Gordon, with one observer explaining why his £75m asking price represents a serious cash burn.

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