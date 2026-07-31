Liverpool’s reported transfer priorities under new boss Andoni Iraola are becoming clear amid links with AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori.

So far this summer, Liverpool have signed centre-half Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes and winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna for a combined fee of just under £95m.

Conversely, they have seen Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson leave on free transfers, while Mohamed Salah’s contract was cut short a year early.

Liverpool need some quality reinforcements and perhaps a bit more experience heading into the new season, not just because former Bournemouth boss Iraola is taking a big step up himself. He has admitted, however, that being in the dugout at Anfield will be a big challenge.

The Spaniard told reporters on Thursday, “I want to think now I am better than I was last year, one more year of experience in the Premier League.

“Now it’s a different challenge, expectations are higher, and it’s a challenge for me as a coach to adapt tactically to new scenarios.

“Now we have the first steps; the tour is going well, I am happy, but we still need to see senior players integrate, and that has been quite progressive. We are in a good direction.”

Despite the Merseyside outfit having an encouraging pre-season tour in the United States, reports suggest Iraola wants more additions before the new season gets underway in a few weeks.

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Liverpool make contact with AC Milan over Fikayo Tomori

And according to TuttoJuve, Liverpool have made initial contact with AC Milan defender Tomori, who is into the last 12 months of his contract.

The report states that one of the Reds’ main ‘priorities’ is strengthening their defence, with Iraola on the lookout for an experienced and reliable centre-back.

Discussions are said to be at an early stage but the England international’s name is very much on their shortlist. They do, however, need to sound out how much he would cost before considering the option of a bid.

If Milan cannot extend his contract, they may look to sell him but for the time being, the Italian giants have ‘full control of the situation’ and do not appear willing to part ways with the 6ft 1in player so easily.

Tomori, who came up through the ranks at Chelsea before joining Milan five years ago, has also been linked with Juventus.

The 28-year-old’s move to the Serie A giants has largely been a success story, with Tomori playing 214 times for the club, where he has won Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana.

If he did sign for Liverpool, it would be interesting to see if he starts alongside Virgil van Dijk or if Jacquet, Joe Gomez, or Giovanni Leoni, when he is back fit, will partner him in defence.

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