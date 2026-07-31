European giants don't want to get in the way of Real Madrid for Rodri

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have refused to become embroiled in the Rodri situation after learning the Manchester City captain has no desire to join anyone other than Real Madrid this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this summer, Rodri informed City that he wanted to return to the Spanish capital, with the midfielder making his intentions clear during talks with the club’s hierarchy.

Sources have confirmed that City have now fully accepted the situation and are working towards an amicable exit for one of the club’s greatest-ever midfielders.

The 30-year-old underwent successful minor back surgery on Monday, with Real Madrid quickly checking on his condition.

TEAMtalk understands Madrid have been informed the procedure went well, giving them the confidence to continue negotiations over a move.

Real believe a deal can be completed for around €50million (£42.8m), although Manchester City value the Spain international closer to €60million (£51.3m).

While discussions between City and Madrid continue, TEAMtalk can reveal the Premier League champions quietly explored whether there was interest elsewhere.

Sources have confirmed City sounded out intermediaries over the possibility of rival clubs entering the race, with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich among those approached.

However, TEAMtalk has been told both European giants immediately distanced themselves from the situation.

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Euro giants know Rodri only wants Real Madrid

Despite remaining huge admirers of Rodri and having tracked him for several years, both clubs are fully aware through the player’s representatives that his focus is solely on joining Real Madrid. Neither PSG nor Bayern are prepared to invest time or resources in pursuing a player whose mind is already made up.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Rodri’s former club Atletico Madrid would be very interested in bringing him back to the Metropolitano should the opportunity arise.

However, like PSG and Bayern, Atletico have been made aware that the Spain international’s only ambition is to complete a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, leaving them with little prospect of entering the race.

That leaves Madrid firmly in control of negotiations, with all parties keen to avoid a prolonged transfer saga.

City, meanwhile, continue preparing for life after Rodri.

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, they are making significant progress in their pursuit of Lille midfield sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Sources have confirmed personal terms are now in place with the highly-rated French youngster.

The remaining obstacle is Lille’s desire to keep Bouaddi on loan for the coming season. Manchester City, however, want the teenager to arrive immediately and continue to negotiate with the Ligue 1 club over the structure of the deal.

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