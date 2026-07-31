Liverpool and PSG remain locked in talks over a deal to bring Bradley Barcola to Anfield, though Fabrizio Romano insists nothing is imminent and has outlined the “real challenge” the Reds must overcome before they can welcome the winger to Anfield.

The Reds have locked on to the signing of Barcola as they seek a Grade A talent to bring into their attack. The exit of Mohamed Salah at the end of last season means Liverpool have some pretty sizeable shoes to fill, though striking a deal with PSG will be far from easy.

Indeed, the Ligue 1 giants are demanding a significant fee for Barcola’s sale, and believe they are within their rights to set their stall out high in the wake of the humongous fees paid by Manchester City and Chelsea for Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers, respectively.

As a result, it’s claimed PSG have placed a €170m (£146m) fee on Barcola’s head – money which Liverpool simply won’t pay.

Nonetheless, talks between the two clubs are ongoing, and a huge opening bid from the Reds is expected to be made before the week is out.

Indeed, sources are adamant that Liverpool are prepared to demolish their transfer record to get a deal done.

Now, in an update on the saga, Romano has explained the main issues holding up the deal.

“Contacts continue between Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and the player’s representatives,” Romano began on his YouTube channel.

“The key point is the transfer fee. There will be no problem regarding the player’s contract, personal terms or the project. Bradley Barcola is very keen on Liverpool and is excited by the move.

“The discussions are continuing, but Liverpool will need to make a significant financial investment.

“The club must determine how much they are willing to pay PSG before the deal can happen.”

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Barcola to Liverpool: This is the main issue holding up transfer

Despite talks continuing between the clubs, Romano insists an agreement is not yet close, and there is plenty of work still to do before the Reds can welcome the 29-cap France star.

He continued: “Nothing is imminent. There has been talk of a bid being prepared, but this is not the main issue.

“Liverpool want Barcola and they will make a bid. The agreement with the player will also come. The real challenge is reaching a financial agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

“That could take time because PSG have already lost several attacking players and are still completing other business.

“The French club also need time to secure replacements before allowing another important forward to leave.”

The good news for Liverpool is that PSG are closing on the transfer of Maghnes Akliouche, which could, in theory, hasten PSG’s desire to sell.

Either way, Barcola is desperate to leave the European champions having seen his minutes reduced at the back end of last season.

Indeed, sources confirmed to us the player’s wish to leave as far back as June 13, when we revealed that Barcola had told PSG he had no desire to sign an extension to his contract which now only has two years left to run.

Should Barcola sign eventually sign, there is a good chance Liverpool will be forced into sales to help fund his gigantic signing.

To that end, Romano has also dropped an 18-word update on Tottenham moving for Cody Gakpo after the Liverpool winger ruled out an alternative move.

As Jamie Carragher rightly points out, Barcola’s best position is on the left, which doesn’t give Liverpool their natural replacement for Salah on the right flank.

However, talkSPORT have this week confirmed what TEAMtalk told you on July 16 – that the Reds also want another winger currently turning heads in the Premier League, though his giant exit clause does not kick in until 2027.

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