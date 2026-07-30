Inter Milan are reportedly still interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, who is said to be ‘unhappy’ at Anfield as speculation over his future mounts.

Jones has spent his entire career at Liverpool but he appears to be closer than ever to leaving his boyhood club as he is in the last year of his contract and is yet to sign an extension.

The England international has been linked with Inter Milan and Nottingham Forest, with the Reds rejecting two bids from the Italian giants earlier this summer.

Aston Villa have also been credited with interest in the 25-year-old, who made 49 appearances for the Merseyside outfit last season but just 28 of those were starts in all competitions.

Jones may hope that new manager Andoni Iraola gives him more minutes in Liverpool‘s midfield but there is every chance he will be on the fringes again next term.

Inter bid around £21million for Jones earlier in the summer window but TEAMtalk understands that the Reds will not part ways with the midfielder for anything under £30m.

A couple of weeks ago, Jones appeared to shut down claims a move from Liverpool had been agreed shortly before returning for pre-season duties.

In response to a post on social media claiming Liverpool had agreed an initial deal with Forest for Jones, the player himself responded with a raised eyebrow emoji, seemingly signalling that it wasn’t true.

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Inter Milan still pursuing Liverpool’s Curtis Jones

Fast forward to the present and Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter boss Christian Chivu wants Jones, who is allegedly ‘unhappy’ at Liverpool right now.

The report adds the Serie A side are prepared to bide their time, with the club’s directors telling Chivu they will continue to pursue the Reds academy product.

Gazzetta add that Liverpool want around £34m for Jones, a figure considered ‘excessive’ for a player who is into the last 12 months of his contract.

But, the situation could be ‘turned on its head’ in late August, as Liverpool may perhaps lower their ‘exorbitant asking price’ if they cannot sell him, given that he could sign up for another club on a free transfer in January 2027.

Jones has ‘made it clear’ he is open to an Italian move and would be ‘happy’ to play alongside impending Inter recruit John Stones, who left Manchester City earlier this summer.

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However, if Inter do sign Jones, they will need to ‘make room in their squad’ by offloading a few players. Gazzetta state they will loan out Yanis Massolin, sell Kristjan Asllani, and try to get a good fee for wantaway midfielder David Frattesi.

If they can do that, a Jones deal could look more feasible.

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