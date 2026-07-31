According to reports, Manchester United have received a ‘clear message’ over signing Newcastle United star Lewis Hall after we reported that a hefty bid is imminent.

In this summer’s transfer window, Man Utd have largely been focused on strengthening their midfield following Casemiro’s exit and Manuel Ugarte’s injury blow, having already signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

The Red Devils have reportedly been informed that a move for their dream third midfield signing is ‘possible’, but they are also doing work on improving other positions.

This is especially the case at left-back, with the Premier League giants in the market for a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw.

And Newcastle face another damaging exit as Man Utd target England international Hall.

On Thursday, we reported that United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, is driving his side’s move for the talented left-back, who is valued at £60m.

We understand that Hall is Man Utd’s priority target over Alejandro Balde and Jorge Salinas, and they are set to make a hefty opening offer for the defender, who they believe to be keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Therefore, Newcastle may have their hands tied over Hall, as they appear to be with Bruno Guimaraes, but Caught Offside are reporting that their current ‘clear message’ over the left-back is that they are ‘not open to any offers’.

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Newcastle United to inevitably cave *again* with Man Utd likely to get their man

That is probably the case, but you cannot trust Newcastle to stick to their guns after already caving to sell Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur against their wishes, while the same looks likely to happen with Arsenal’s leading target Guimaraes.

And the Red Devils may have to put all their eggs into signing Hall because the same report from Caught Offside claims Balde is unlikely to leave Barcelona this summer even if he does not extend his contract, which is currently due to expire in 2028.

A source for the outlet explained: “United want a left-back and have looked into Balde’s situation.

“The current feeling is that it’s not happening this summer, but if he doesn’t agree a new contract it’s one to watch again in the future.”

Man Utd may also have to enter the market for at least one new striker because Bayern Munich are reportedly plotting a surprise move for one of their current stars.

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