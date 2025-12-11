Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes that Arda Guler is perfect for his team at Anfield, according to a report, but recent comments in the Real Madrid media should serve as a warning to Reds sporting director Richard Hughes.

Guler joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023 for a total of €30million (£26.2m, $35.1m), including performance-based add-ons, but it is only this season under former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso that the Turkey international playmaker is starting to flourish at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to CaughtOffSide, Liverpool are among the clubs that have taken a shine to Guler, who has played as a right winger and attacking midfielder for Madrid so far this season, scoring three goals and giving seven assists in 22 matches in all competitions.

Although there is interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, too, it is Liverpool who are ‘the most active’ club for Guler, with manager Arne Slot viewing the ‘Turkish Messi’ as ‘a perfect fit’.

Guler’s ‘versatility, able to play as a right winger, attacking midfielder, or central creator, makes him an ideal candidate for Liverpool’s evolving system’, according to the report.

CaughtOffSide added: ‘Slot is believed to be a fan of his directness and vision in tight spaces, seeing him as a potential long-term replacement in the frontline.’

Liverpool have been monitoring Guler closely this season, with the defending Premier League champions’ scouts ‘impressed by his balance between flair and tactical discipline’.

Guler had injury problems in his previous two seasons, with competition for a place in midfield under then-manager Carlo Ancelotti also a mitigating factor.

The 20-year-old is under contract at Real Madrid until the summer of 2029, and there are no indications yet from the Spanish and European giants that they will be open to an exit for the youngster anytime soon.

READ NEXT 🔴 Steven Gerrard gives one-word verdict on Rodrygo amid Liverpool ‘talks’ as Real Madrid media call him ‘unstoppable’

Liverpool sent Arda Guler warning

There is no doubt that Guler is brilliant on the ball and has great vision, with former Arsenal and Real Madrid playmaker Mesut Ozil a huge fan.

The former Germany international star Marca in June 2023: “Is there a number 10 better than me?

“I can think of a name, I have a brother that I believe in him, may God protect him – his name is Arda Güler.”

In February 2025, Ozil told TRT Spor: “I see a lot of myself in Arda Guler. We need to do more to protect talents like him.”

However, the Real Madrid media’s verdict on Guler’s performances and attributes will come as a warning to Liverpool.

The Premier League is a very physical league, and players have to be very good with the ball and without it.

While Guler is great on the eye and his on-pitch relationship with Kylian Mbappe earlier in the season was a joy to behold, off the ball, the 20-year-old needs to improve a lot.

On December 1, influential AS journalist and Real Madrid fan Tomas Roncero told Cadena SER after Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Girona in LaLiga: “And Guler is melting away like a sugar cube; as soon as it’s a physical match, he shows a couple of flashes of brilliance and then disappears.”

Former Madrid centre-back Rafael Alkorta has also been critical of Guler, whose recent performances for Los Blancos have been underwhelming.

Alkorta told Cadena SER earlier this month: “They’re trying to make him not a player like he was in Turkey, playing much closer to the penalty area, but rather someone who starts the play from the beginning.

“That means that without the ball, you’re a midfielder. You have to tackle, win the ball back, jump for headers, and cover ground and all that.

“He’s still struggling with it, although I think he has the best final pass and obviously has superior quality to some of his teammates.

“If he plays a really good pass to Mbappe, obviously fantastic, but I think they’re asking more of him, and I don’t know if he’ll be able to deliver.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Guehi decision, Mo Salah controversy update

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has been told about the make-or-break decision that Liverpool have over Marc Guehi, who is out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has revealed whether or not Mohamed Salah has apologised for his outburst against Liverpool and manager Arne Slot.

And finally, Harvey Elliott could be back at Liverpool from Aston Villa in the middle of the season, as per the latest comments from Villans manager Unai Emery.